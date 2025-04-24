Flau'jae Johnson says she was "fangirling" over Peyton Manning at 'Full Court Press Season 2' premiere

LSU star Flau'jae Johnson attended the red carpet premiere for the second season of ESPN+'s "Full Court Press" on Wednesday. The documentary series, produced by Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions, follows college basketball stars Hannah Hidalgo, Kiki Iriafen and Johnson.

On X (formerly Twitter), a fan page of the junior hooper, @TheFlauk, shared a video of Johnson talking about meeting Manning while her mom, Kia Brooks, and her team were helping her get ready for the premiere.

"I ain't gonna lie. I was fangirling over him. I was like, 'Is this Peyton Manning?' Thousand percent fangirling," Johnson said in the video.

At the premiere, Johnson wore a full-length red bodycon dress with high heels. Her mom also attended the event. Brooks captured special moments of Johnson as she walked the red carpet at the premiere and posted them on social media.

"Thanks to @peytonmanning and @espn for the opportunity for Flau'jae to participate in Full Court Press Season 2. We enjoyed every moment !" Kia wrote on Instagram.

The first episode of Full Court Press Season 2 will air on May 3 on streaming platforms ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu. The first season of the docu-series featured Caitlin Clark, Kiki Rice and Kamilla Cardoso.

Flau'jae Johnson confirms she will return to LSU for her senior year

LSU fans finally have something to celebrate as their bleak offseason has gotten a bit brighter. With several players, including Sa’Myah Smith and Aalyah Del Rosario, making their way out of the program and Aneesah Morrow now in the WNBA, the Tigers were desperate for good news.

On Wednesday, Flau'jae Johnson delivered just that as she confirmed she will be returning to Baton Rouge for her final year. She sat in an interview with Annie Costabile of Front Office Sports, where she said she wants to win another national championship before turning pro.

"Yes, I’m coming back to LSU," Johnson told Costabile. "This is my last year. I definitely want to win, but I want to make sure I’m being developed to be the player that I want to be in the WNBA. Trying to find out how I can make that happen this year. I want to be as prepared as possible."

Flau'jae Johnson, who averaged 18.6 points and 5.6 rebounds this past season, kidded fans earlier this month with the possibility of entering the transfer portal. But she later confirmed she was instead joining rapper BossMan Dlow's tour.

