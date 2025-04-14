Flau'jae Johnson drops 2-word reaction after playing with fans' "blood pressure" teasing major news amid transfer portal speculations

With the transfer portal and WNBA draft speculations in the air, Flau'jae Johnson has recently teased some significant news, keeping LSU fans on the edge of their seats. Although she did mention that she wants to graduate from LSU during her Best of Both Worlds podcast on Thursday, she added that the situation has to be right for her.

"I feel like a lot of things go into a transfer portal decision," Johnson said. "I feel like it's a very big decision. So, I don't know, I've never really thought about the portal."

However, on Saturday, Johnson dropped a lengthy message on Instagram thanking the university, teammates, coaches and her fans for their unwavering support. She ended the caption by adding, "Stay tuned for a major announcement soon…4 junior year out!"

This post sent shockwaves throughout social media, leaving fans concerned about her possible departure from the program, with a lot of them believing she's about to enter the transfer portal.

After sending LSU fans into panic mode, Flau'jae Johnson confirmed that she is not transferring or foregoing her final year of eligibility, as she is set to join BossMan Dlow's tour.

"I’ll be entering my name ..IM BACKKK. ON TOUR WITH BOSSMAN DLOW. Pull up on me," Johnson wrote, reposting a video of her announcement shared by On3's Talia Goodman on X.

"my blood pressure," one fan reacted to Johnson's post.

Johnson responded to this by writing two words:

"My bad," she added, followed by a laughing emoji.

Johnson averaged 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game this season, helping the Tigers reach the NCAA Tournament's Elite Eight.

Flau'jae Johnson joins BossMan Dlow music tour for four major shows

Flau'jae Johnson, rapper and LSU junior guard, has decided to join rapper BossMan Dlow on his upcoming music tour. She is expected to perform at four major shows during the 'Dlow Curry Tour,' which starts on Sunday.

On Instagram, Johnson shared that she will be joining Dlow starting Sunday night in Boston, MA.

"The moment y'all have been waiting for. First, I want to thank my fans and everyone that's been supporting me for the longest. With that being said, I will be entering my name into the lineup for BossMan Dlow's new tour!" she said.

Johnson will also perform in Toronto, Ontario on Apr. 15, followed by performances in Denver, Colorado on Apr. 19 and her last show in Jacksonville, Florida on Apr. 26.

