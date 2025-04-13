"You making me nervous! Please don't transfer": Fans get anxious as Flau'Jae Johnson teases major LSU decision in heartfelt IG post

LSU Tigers guard Flau'jae Johnson was unsuccessful in her pursuit of her second national title in the 2024-2025 season. On Sunday, March 30, she and her team were defeated by the UCLA Bruins by a tight seven points, 72-65, in the Elite Eight of March Madness.

Since then, the Savannah, Georgia native has made the decision to stay and play out her fourth year of college eligibility in the 2025-2026 campaign. But, on Saturday, April 12, it seems as though that commitment is being tested with her latest post on Instagram teasing a major decision.

Check out Flau'jae Johnson's Instagram post below.

College basketball fans and spectators are anxious in the comment section with the looming thought of Johnson no longer suiting up for the LSU program.

"You making me nervous. Please don't transfer!!," one fan said with a crying emoji.

"Stay tuned for a big announcement got me nervous," another fan shared with a grinning emoji.

"I'm so confused...But I'll love and support whatever you do," another user commented with purple-heart emojis.

Other users from the LSU faithful then just reassured Johnson that they'll be with her in whatever decision she may choose, lauding her college career thus far.

"Biggest 4 in the world. You gave us a show through the whole season! We love your growth! We love the doors you're opening for the next generations after you! You have made women's basketball acknowledged in rooms where it wasn't a conversation. Yes, you Queen, you are special. #dadgirl #big4 #you #her Thank you, love you," Flau'jae's father, Ameen, wrote.

"You are the heart and soul of LSU basketball. Truly enjoyed watching you all season long!!," another fan posted.

"You have a brilliant career ahead of you no matter what you choose to do," a fan claimed.

In her third and possibly final stint under the tutelage of coach Kim Mulkey, Flau'Jae Johnson averaged 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.7 steals per contest for the Tigers.

Flau'jae Johnson sends heartfelt message with a cryptic sign-off

In Flau'jae Johnson's lengthy and heartfelt caption in her latest Instagram post, she concluded it with a cryptic signoff that may have just added more fuel to her fans' anxiety regarding what the future of her playing career looks like.

"To Louisiana State University, I’m forever indebted for the opportunity to pursue my dreams. Stay tuned for a major announcement soon...4 junior year out!," Johnson ended her caption with.

As the collegiate hoops world awaits Flau'Jae Johnson's official decision and the meaning behind her post, there is no doubt that the basketball player and rapper has a long career ahead of her after helping the LSU Tigers to an overall record of 31-6 and 12-4 during SEC play this past year.

