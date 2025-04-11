"It's a very big decision": Flau'jae Johnson speaks her heart while addressing uncertainty around LSU future

LSU star Flau'jae Johnson overcame a foot injury that kept her out of the Southeastern Conference Tournament to play in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. The Tigers were beaten 72-65 by the No. 1-seeded UCLA Bruins in the Elite Eight, ending their season and giving Johnson a decision to make regarding her future.

Ad

Despite not having played four seasons of college basketball, Johnson will turn 22 years old this year, making her eligible for the WNBA Draft. Last week, she revealed her decision to return to college basketball instead of declaring for the Draft.

During Thursday's segment of the "Best of Both Worlds" podcast, the charismatic Johnson spoke her heart, seemingly dismissing transfer portal speculations.

"I wanna graduate at LSU," Flau'jae Johnson said (22:45). "But I do be feeling like the situation has to be right for you. I feel like your development is important. I feel like a lot of things go into a transfer portal decision. I feel like it's a very big decision. I don't think you should take that lightly.

Ad

Trending

"So, I don't know, I've never really thought about the portal. But I don't know, it depends on your situation. I wasn't on social media. I know they be talking crazy and I don't have time. Especially on the Twitter app."

Ad

Flau'jae Johnson explains WNBA Draft decision

Flau'jae Johnson opting to remain in college basketball rather than declare for the 2025 WNBA Draft is part of a raft of similarly surprising moves, including Notre Dame Fighting Irish star Olivia Miles entering the portal and joining the TCU Horned Frogs instead.

During Thursday's segment of the "Best of Both Worlds" podcast, Johnson explained why she decided to be projected as a first-round pick.

Ad

“There was a lot of talk about me going into the draft," Flau'jae Johnson said. "I thought about it, but first of all, I’m not trying to go out on an L, second of all, you have to think about the CBA, third, I want to try to win. I know I can develop more. I’m a great player but I can’t turn it on and off.

Ad

"I love the WNBA but I don’t think it’s time yet. I talked to coach Mulkey and we had a real conversation about how things are going and that really helped us see what we both think and how I can make this year my best year.”

Flau'jae Johnson won the national championship as a freshman and has repeatedly stated her desire to lead her team to the national championship as a key cog.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cabral Opiyo Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.



As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.



Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.



UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.



In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here