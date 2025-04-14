$1.5M NIL-valued Flau'jae Johnson set to hit the road as new member of BossMan Dlow's music tour

LSU Tigers guard Flau'jae Johnson is staying with her program for a fourth stint in the 2025-2026 season after all. On Saturday, the rising senior posted a series of cryptic messages on her Instagram and X accounts that got the college basketball world to spiral into confusion on whether or not she would stay in collegiate hoops or transfer.

On many occasions, most notably on her "Best of Both Worlds with Flau'jae" podcast, Johnson, who has an NIL valuation of $1.5 million (per on3), has re-asserted her commitment to play at least one more year with the Kim Mulkey-coached squad in the hopes of reclaiming the national title they last won in 2023.

But it seems as though all of the doubt and confusion regarding Johnson's status for next year has washed away from the LSU faithful as she is indeed playing next season. Her messages were to garner attention regarding her off-court announcement that she's going on tour this month with American rapper BossMan Dlow in different states and also in Toronto.

"Alright, y'all, the moment y'all been waiting for," Johnson said on Sunday on Instagram. "First, I want to thank my fans. I want to thank everybody who been supporting me for the longest.

"With that being said, I will be entering my name into the lineup for BossMan Dlow new tour. Flau'jae, I'm going on tour. We in Boston tonight. Pull up on me, Big Bour, BossMan Dlow, it's all business."

Off the court, Johnson is a bonafide rapper, signed to Roc Nation, and has released songs with known names such as Lil' Wayne and NLE Choppa.

On the court throughout the year, Johnson averaged 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.7 steals per game.

Flau'jae Johnson unsuccessful in her pursuit of second national championship

When the LSU Tigers won their first national title in the 2022-2023 season, Flau'jae Johnson was just in her freshman year.

However, in the past two seasons, despite two more 30-win campaigns, LSU has been eliminated in the Elite Eight.

This gives all the more reason for Johnson to stay with the Tigers for the next college basketball season, as they seek their second national title in four years. The Tigers, who landed the nation's No. 1 recruiting class, finished last season with a record of 31-6, including 12-4 during SEC play.

