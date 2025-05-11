Former LSU hooper Last-Tear Poa shares wholesome message celebrating Mother's Day

On Saturday, former LSU Tigers guard and now Arizona State Sun Devils hooper Last-Tear Poa shared a wholesome message for Mother's Day. The now fourth-year standout posted a series of stories on her Instagram account to celebrate Mother's Day.

Poa first uploaded an old photo of herself and her mother, Natasha Kairangi Poa, and added "Set Fire to the Rain" by Adele as its background music.

"Happy Australian Mother's Day! I miss my mum," she captioned the post.

(image credits: @lasttear_poa11 on Instagram)

Poa then doubled down on the tributes to the mothers who helped shape her. She followed up her post about her mother with another photo, this time with her grandmother.

"Happy Mother's Day to my Grandma," she captioned the post.

(image credits: @lasttear_poa11 on Instagram)

Hailing from Melbourne, Australia, Poa lives far away from her home nation and family. She has spent three years playing college basketball in the United States, where she has carved out quite a name for herself.

In her three-year tenure with coach Kim Mulkey's Tigers, Poa averaged 3.5 points, 1.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists in around 15.3 minutes per game. She helped LSU to a 31-6 record, 12-4 during SEC play, in the 2024-2025 campaign.

Last-Tear Poa has committed to the Arizona State Sun Devils for her senior year of college basketball

On Apr. 20, on Instagram, Poa confirmed she's transferring to the Arizona State Sun Devils for the 2025-2026 season, her fourth year of collegiate hoops. This comes after her three college basketball campaigns with the LSU Tigers, where she was even a part of the squad's 2023 national championship run in her rookie year.

Poa will join a Sun Devils team coached by Molly Miller. In the 2024-2025 season, Arizona State finished with a 10-22 record and a lowly 3-15 standing during Big 12 play earlier in the year. They didn't make the 2025 NCAA national tournament, but with the addition of Poa, the program will aim for that with the incoming senior as one of the focal points.

