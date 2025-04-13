Georgia Amoore WNBA Draft: Top 5 landing spots for Kentucky star

Georgia Amoore had an eventful five-year collegiate stint with Virginia Tech and Kentucky. The 5-foot-6 Australian played four seasons with the Hokies from 2020-2024 before transferring to the Wildcats for the 2024-25 women's college basketball season.

The Ballarat native started in 155 of 157 games and averaged 15.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. Amoore had her best season with the Wildcats, where she appeared in 31 games and tallied 19.6 points, 2.3 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest.

The Australian guard has impressed a lot of scouts with her playmaking and scoring skills. Experts expect Amoore's name to be called late in the first round of Monday's event.

Here are the top five landing spots for the Kentucky star in the 2025 WNBA draft:

#5 Dallas Wings

Dallas can have a two-guard combo in projected No. 1 pick Paige Bueckers and Georgia Amoore if she stays on the board when the Wings pick again at No. 12 overall. Dallas can have a three-headed monster at the guard spot with Bueckers and Amoore teaming up with veteran Arike Ogunbowale.

Amoore could be inserted as the first player off the bench and relieve either Bueckers or Ogunbowale in the guard spot. They could also play on the floor together if the Wings employ a small ball strategy when needed.

#4 Connecticut Sun

Connecticut is rebuilding its roster after losing to the Minnesota Lynx in the 2024 WNBA semifinals. The Sun will have former Chicago Sky player Marina Mabrey leading the team and it's possible that Georgia Amoore could be her backcourt partner if she gets drafted by Connecticut on Monday.

The Sun has two chances to pick the Kentucky guard in the first round, as they own the seventh and eighth picks. Amoore is a perfect addition to new Connecticut Sun coach Rachid Meziane, who has more than 10 years of coaching experience in the Belgian and French circuit.

#3 Los Angeles Sparks

Los Angeles is looking to return to its glory days, and picking a point guard like Georgia Amoore could help speed up the objective. Amoore could start for Lynne Roberts' team and help Kelsey Plum, Rickea Jackson, Dearica Hamby, and Cameron Brink find more opportunities to score.

Amoore has been an effective passer and facilitator during her five years at the collegiate level and she would likely carry it on in the pro ranks if she gets drafted by the Sparks.

#2 Minnesota Lynx

Minnesota looks to fortify the team's campaign next season and contend for the WNBA title after coming up short in the Finals. The Lynx will have the 11th pick in the draft and Georgia Amoore could still be on the board.

The 5-foot-6 guard could help complement Napheesa Collier, Kayla McBride and Courtney Williams in Minnesota's drive for the title. Amoore is a playmaker/scorer who could help Collier and McBride on offense and step up on the defensive side when needed.

#1 Chicago Sky

Chicago will rely on the twin-tower combination of Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese in the 2025 season and adding Georgia Amoore in the Sky's roster would ease the playcalling chores after Marina Mabrey was traded to the Connecticut Sun. Amoore is capable of taking it to the basket which eases the burden for Cardoso and Reese in creating their shots.

Chicago needs to have a backcourt player on its roster and Georgia Amoore is an excellent fit for the Sky's campaign next season.

