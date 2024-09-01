Georgia Tech Basketball Season Preview 2024-25: Biggest games, key players to watch and more

Georgia Tech missed its third consecutive NCAA Tournament after going 14-18 (7-13 in the ACC) in the 2023-24 season. Disappointed by his team's performance, second-year coach Damon Stoudamire tweaked his roster during the offseason and acquired eight new players from the transfer portal and the high school ranks.

Together with seven returnees from last year's roster, the 15-man Yellow Jackets squad aims to compete with the expanded ACC field that welcomed California, SMU and Stanford in its group.

Here's a closer look into Georgia Tech's 2024-25 college basketball campaign. from its biggest games to the key players to watch out for this coming season.

Georgia Tech's biggest games of the 2024-25 season

Georgia Tech will have a challenging non-conference schedule in 2024-25, beginning with its rivalry clash against Georgia on Nov. 15. This is the 200th game of both teams, with the Yellow Jackets holding a 107-92 edge in 199 previous matches since March 1906.

Eight days later, Georgia Tech faces Big 12 foe Cincinnati. This is the 12th matchup between the two teams since the 1949-50 season, and the Bearcats hold an 8-3 lead in their head-to-head meetings with the Yellow Jackets.

Georgia Tech heads to Oklahoma on Dec. 3 for the ACC-SEC Challenge at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma. This is the fifth all-time meeting between the Yellow Jackets and the Sooners, who had split their previous encounters.

The Damon Stoudamire-coached team will have 20 regular-season games against their ACC groupmates this season. The program will play Clemson, Notre Dame and Boston College in home and away games.

The Yellow Jackets will host Duke, Louisville, Miami, NC State, California, Stanford and Virginia and visit Florida State, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Virginia and Wake Forest.

Top Georgia Tech players to watch out for in the 2024-25 season

Georgia Tech parades a solid 15-man roster that is set to compete in the 2024-25 college basketball season. Damon Stoudamire managed to keep seven players back from the school's 2023-24 roster and added eight more to boost the Yellow Jackets for their upcoming campaign.

Here are three Georgia Tech players to watch out for this coming season:

#1. Baye Ndongo

Baye Ndongo (Image Source: IMAGN)

Baye Ndongo is coming off a great freshman season where he averaged 12.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 1.0 assists per game. The 6-foot-9 forward, who shot 55.8% from the field and 67.0% from the free-throw line in 27.8 minutes per contest, was named in the 2024 ACC All-Rookie Team and was a finalist in the Kyle Macy Award for the top Division I freshman.

Ndongo is expected to be one of the team's top offensive options this season, as he is set to form a partnership with Duncan Powell in the Yellow Jackets' frontcourt.

#2. Javian McCollum

Javian McCollum (Image Source: IMAGN)

Javian McCollum transferred to Georgia Tech after spending the 2023-24 season with Oklahoma. The 6-foot-2 guard played for 31.1 minutes per contest and averaged 13.3 points, 3.4 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game.

McCollum was an excellent free-throw shooter, making 94.3% of his attempts this past season, to go along with his 40.4% shooting from the field.

#3. Jaeden Mustaf

Jaeden Mustaf was a consensus four-star combo guard who is ranked No. 58 overall and seventh in his position. The 6-foot-5 Carmel Christian School standout played for Overtime Elite's City Reapers team in his senior year, averaging 10.2 points, 5.6 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 16 games.

Mustaf hiked his stats in the playoffs, tallying 11.1 ppg, 6.1 apg and 4.3 rpg. He's expected to team up with Javian McCollum in Georgia Tech's backcourt, as his playmaking will be vital in the school's campaign this season.

Predictions for Georgia Tech's 2024-25 season

Georgia Tech is seen to have a better year due to a balanced mix of returning and new players on its roster. Yellow Jackets coach Damon Stoudamire would likely use Javian McCollum and Jaeden Mustaf on the backcourt and count on Baye Ndongo to man the frontcourt.

Georgia Tech could go 15-18 in the regular season and pull off a surprising run in the ACC Tournament. However, the Yellow Jackets would not make the NCAA Tournament due to their win-loss record but could figure in the NIT Tournament in the postseason.

Will Georgia Tech make the 2025 NCAA Tournament? Let us know your views in the comments section.

