Georgia vs. Oregon Prediction, Odds and Picks - November 6 | NCAAB season 2023

The 2023 Hall of Fame Series debuts Monday with the Georgia Bulldogs and the Oregon Ducks tipping off the men's college basketball season in a neutral-site game.

The Bulldogs (16-16, 6-12 in SEC last season) are looking to turn things around in the early portion of the season as they ended the 2022-23 season with six consecutive losses. The Ducks (21-15, 12-8 in Pac-12 last season) were able to compete in the National Invitation Tournament but lost in the quarterfinals against the Wisconsin Badgers to end the season.

Georgia vs. Oregon Game Details

Fixture: Georgia Bulldogs (0-0) vs. Oregon Ducks (0-0)

Date and Time: Nov. 6, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. EST

Venue: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

Georgia vs. Oregon Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Georgia Bulldogs +6.5 (-108) Over 140.5 (-115) +220 Oregon Ducks -6.5 (-112) Under 140.5 (-105) -270

Georgia vs. Oregon Picks

The Georgia Bulldogs were one of the struggling offensive teams in college basketball last season, as their 68.5 points per game ranked 262nd in the sport. Senior guard Justin Hill needs to improve from his numbers from last season after shooting just 38.0 percent from the floor, 29.7 percent from beyond the arc, and 79.3 percent from the free-throw line while scoring 8.6 points per game.

Expect Hill to score double-digits in this game as the best option for the Bulldogs.

The Oregon Ducks were one of the best defensive programs in college basketball last season, with coach Dana Altman calling the shots. They finished last year 68th in the country as they allowed 66.3 points per game and got a huge transfer for this game in senior guard Kario Oquendo from the Bulldogs.

Oquendo averaged 2.6 rebounds, 0.3 blocks and 0.5 steals per game and should be able to record a steal in this opening game.

Georgia vs. Oregon Key Injuries

Georgia

Forward Jalen Deloach - Leg (Questionable)

Guard RJ Sunahara - Knee (Questionable)

Oregon

Guard Jackson Shelstad - Knee (OUT)

Guard Jermaine Couisnard - Concussion (Questionable)

Center N'Faly Dante - Knee (Probable)

Guard Brennan Rigsby - Finger (Questionable)

Forward Mookie Cook - Ankle (OUT)

Georgia vs. Oregon Head-to-Head

The Georgia Bulldogs and the Oregon Ducks have not faced off very often on opposite sides of the country. These teams have played once before the season opener today. That matchup came at a neutral site on Dec. 20, 1975, where the Oregon Ducks picked up an 87-74 victory.

Georgia vs. Oregon Prediction

There is a clear difference between these teams, and the Oregon Ducks are on a completely different level. When looking at the adjusted efficiency margin from last season, the Ducks finished 41st in the nation with a +15.74 rating, while the Bulldogs ended up 57th in all college basketball with a +12.58 rating.

Even with the injuries and the new faces, go with the Oregon Ducks to cover the spread.

Prediction: Oregon Ducks -6.5