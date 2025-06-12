Gilbert Arenas' ex-wife Laura Govan, Hamiley Arenas, Jason Crowe Jr. react as top 2026 prospect Tyran Stokes visits Mark Pope's Kentucky

Notre Dame High School forward Tyran Stokes visited one of the country's premier college basketball programs. On June 8, it was reported per On3 that the senior star visited Mark Pope's Kentucky Wildcats as he has long been recruited by them.

On Wednesday, Stokes shared an Instagram post with pictures from his Wildcats visit. The first photo shows a candid moment of the Sherman Oaks, California native in black and white. The next snaps showcase him in the school's uniform with his mother.

"How we feelin ¿?," Stokes captioned.

Several figures from the basketball world reacted to Stokes' visit to the Kentucky campus.

Fellow five-star recruit in the high school class of 2026, Jason Crowe Jr., who is ranked fifth per ESPN, commented on Stokes' upload with an emoji.

The ex-wife of three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, Laura Govan, then dropped three fire emojis in the comment section of Stokes' post.

Gilbert Arenas' daughter, Hamiley, reposted Stokes' Instagram post on her story with a supportive caption.

"I say yes," Arenas wrote with several eye emojis.

Stokes is entering the 2025-26 season for his final year of high school hoops at Notre Dame. As a five-star prospect, he is nationally-ranked as the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2026.

Tyran Stokes says that the communication with Kentucky Wildcats coach Mark Pope has been seamless

In an interview with KSR in July last year, Tyran Stokes was asked how the communication has been with Kentucky Wildcats coach Mark Pope as he has been actively recruiting him.

Per Jack Pilgrim of On3 on Wednesday, Stokes admitted at that time that talking to Pope has been great, as he now more actively seeks a college program.

"I mean, it’s still close to home and still a great, great program with a great coach. Coach Mark (Pope), he’s a great dude. He’s always texting me, catching up and telling me congratulations on the games and stuff like that. For the most part, I’m talking to Coach Mark," Stokes said.

If Stokes joins Pope and the Wildcats for his first season of collegiate hoops in the 2026-27 season, he will be joining a team that finished the 2024-25 season with an overall record of 24-12 (10-8 SEC).

