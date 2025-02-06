Tyran Stokes, the No. 1 player in the Class of 2026, has been making waves on the court with Notre Dame High School. On Friday, he scored 29 points and eight rebounds to lead his team to the finals of the Mission League after defeating Bryce James' Sierra Canyon 83-72.

Away from the court, Stokes seemed happy about six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler's trade to the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday. The 6-foot-7 small forward took to his Instagram story to share the news published by ESPN with a two-word reaction.

"Chip incoming...," Stokes captioned his story, referring to Butler winning a championship with Stephen Curry and the Warriors.

Notre Dame's Tyran Stokes drops 2-word reaction to Jimmy Butler's trade to Golden State Warriors (Image: IG/_thetyranstokes)

According to insider Shams Charania, the Miami Heat traded Jimmy Butler in exchange for Andrew Wiggins, Dennis Schroder, Kyle Anderson and a protected first-round pick.

As for Tyran Stokes, the Class of 2026 junior already has 25 offers from top programs, including UCF, North Carolina, California, Texas Tech, Oregon, Texas A&M, Kentucky and Louisville.

He has been an essential part of Notre Dame, leading it to the final of the Mission League and a 22-6 record. However, Stokes used to play for Prolific Prep in Napa, California, before moving to the school in Sherman Oaks. He recorded averages of 12.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists before transferring to Notre Dame last year.

Why did Tyran Stokes transfer to Notre Dame?

Tyran Stokes spoke to Sports Illustrated about his transfer from Prolific Prep.

"At Prolific (Prep), it was basketball, basketball, basketball, at here (Notre Dame), I get to enjoy, you know, time with myself," he said.

He also talked about his daily life schedule since changing schools.

"Practice is over at 5:30, so I get to go home; I can chill with my dog and do different stuff," Stokes said. "I get a little break and have time to do my homework, you know. At Prolific Prep, I get home at 9:30, shower, eat, and sleep. So you know it's different, different experiences."

According to On3, Louisville leads the race to sign Stokes with a 66.8% chance, followed by Kentucky with a 1.9% prediction and Xavier with a 1.6% probability of landing the forward.

Stokes still has another year before he makes a decision on his collegiate career.

