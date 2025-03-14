“Gonna miss Fran”, “Legendary crybaby”: College hoops fans divided as Iowa reportedly set to fire head coach Fran McCaffery

Sources told ESPN on Friday that Iowa is parting ways with its head coach, Fran McCaffery, after 15 seasons. An announcement could come as early as this afternoon.

McCaffery, the program’s all-time wins leader with 297, led Iowa to seven NCAA tournament appearances. The Hawkeyes’ season ended on Thursday with a 106–94 loss to Illinois in the Big Ten tournament’s second round. McCaffery was ejected from the game after picking up two technical fouls for arguing with officials.

Fans had mixed reactions to the news. Some fans were hurt to see McCaffery go.

“Damn, I’m gonna miss Fran,” a fan tweeted.

“End of an era for Iowa basketball! McCaffery's impact was huge—curious to see who takes over next,” another wrote.

“We better have someone already lined up. But not sure this is a good decision. Best player was hurt most of the season,” a fan wrote.

Others didn't feel the same way about McCaffery's departure.

“Right man-right time for Iowa, but it’s ran its course,” one tweeted.

“Won’t miss seeing Fran’s mug at all, but Iowa is probably going to go from perennial hopefuls to … whatever Minnesota is now,” another tweeted.

“Legendary crybaby, won’t ever be matched,” a fan wrote.

Iowa finished 17-16 overall and 7-13 in the Big Ten. After a promising 12-4 start, including a 25-point win over Indiana on Jan. 11, the season unraveled, with the team dropping 11 of its last 14 games.

Iowa made four straight NCAA tournaments from 2019 to 2023 but has struggled since. The Hawkeyes missed the tournament last season, finishing 19-15 overall and 10-10 in conference play.

Fran McCaffery has led Iowa for 15 seasons, compiling a 297-207 record. Before arriving in 2010, he coached Siena for five seasons, making three straight NCAA tournaments. He also led UNC Greensboro and Lehigh to one tournament each and spent time as an assistant at Notre Dame, Lehigh and Penn.

