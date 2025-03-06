"I'm fully committed": Iowa HC Fran McCaffery clears the air on retirement rumors

Fran McCaffery isn't planning to leave the Iowa Hawkeyes anytime soon. The longtime Iowa coach cleared the air on retirement rumors during Wednesday's news conference ahead of the Hawkeyes' clash against the eighth-ranked Michigan State Spartans.

A reporter asked McCaffery to shed some light on the mounting speculation that this could be his final season as Iowa coach. He immediately debunked the retirement rumors, saying his future still lies with the Hawkeyes.

“I’m fully committed to the program, to the players. I have no intention of moving on,” McCaffery said.

McCaffery emphasized that his focus is on Thursday's game against Michigan State.

“Just came to work today, trying to figure out how we can beat Michigan State. [I] did some other conversation, professional conversation, of course, on a number of different topics. Get ready for practice today."

Fran McCaffery coached the Iowa Hawkeyes since 2010. He led them to the NCAA Tournament eight times during his tenure, reaching the second round in 2015, 2016, 2019, and 2021.

Fran McCaffery's Iowa struggled in 2024-25 NCAA season

Fran McCaffery and the Iowa Hawkeyes have struggled this 2024-25 NCAA season, posting a 15-14 overall record through 29 games. They are ranked 15th in the Big Ten standings, holding a mediocre 6-12 record against conference opponents this season.

The Hawkeyes' once-promising season started to unravel in January, with them losing 10 of their last 13 games. Their losing rut started when they suffered three consecutive defeats against USC, UCLA, and Minnesota during their trip to the West Coast.

Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery reacts during the first half against the Washington Huskies at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Photo: Imagn

They endured another three-game losing streak soon after, absorbing defeats against Ohio State, Purdue, and Wisconsin. Their dismal form continued with losses to Maryland, Oregon, Illinois, and Northwestern.

Fran McCaffery's main problem this season has been his team's defense. According to the latest Pomeroy College Basketball Ratings, the Hawkeyes are 167th in the nation in adjusted defensive efficiency, posting a low 106.8 rating.

Their defense will be tested against the Michigan State Spartans, who lead the Big Ten Conference with a 15-3 record. The Spartans have won each of their last five games, beating their opponents by an average of 9.6 points during that stretch. Jaden Akins starred for the Spartans in their latest victory against then-No. 11 Wisconsin, scoring 19 points.

