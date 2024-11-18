Gonzaga vs. San Diego State prediction, odds & picks for Nov. 18 | College basketball season 2024-25

The No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs are heading to Viejas Arena on Monday night to take on the San Diego State Aztecs in nonconference action. These teams are playing incredibly well, and this game will be a massive resume builder for March Madness months later.

The Bulldogs (3-0) are looking to continue dominating as they are coming off a 113-54 home win on Friday against the UMass Lowell River Hawks. The Aztecs (2-0) are also looking to continue playing well, coming off a 100-49 home win over the Occidental Tigers on Tuesday.

Gonzaga vs. San Diego State prediction

The Gonzaga Bulldogs have dominated offensively, scoring 100+ points in two of their first three games this season. Compare that to San Diego State, who, in their two Division I games, are averaging 57.5 points.

Trending

These are two significantly different programs and the shooting percentages show a gap. The Bulldogs shoot 53.8% from the floor, while the Aztecs connect 46.8% from the field.

Gonzaga guard Khalif Battle is playing in his sixth college basketball season and has done well offensively. Battle is averaging 20.0 points in their last two games. He is shooting 61.1% from beyond the arc, so he should score at an outstanding level.

Gonzaga vs. San Diego State odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Gonzaga -9.5 (-115) Over 149.5 (-105) -550 San Diego State +9.5 (-105) Under 149.5 (-105) +400

Gonzaga vs. San Diego State picks

Pick #1: Gonzaga Bulldogs -9.5 (-115)

Pick #2: Over 150 Points (-110)

Pick #3: Khalif Battle 15+ Points (+105)

Gonzaga vs. San Diego State head-to-head

The Gonzaga Bulldogs and the San Diego State Aztecs will square off for the fifth time on Monday. The Aztecs are 3-1 against the Bulldogs. In last season's matchup, San Diego State won 84-74 on the road.

How to watch Gonzaga vs. San Diego State

This game is going to be on both linear television and streaming. It will be airing on CBS Sports Network and will be available on YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and Hulu + Live TV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here