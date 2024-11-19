Graham Ike Stats Tonight - How did Gonzaga star fare vs San Diego State? (Nov 18)

Graham Ike came up with 23 points, nine rebounds and one assist in an efficient night to lift Gonzaga to an 80-67 victory over San Diego State on Monday at the Viejas Arena.

Ike went 7-of-9 from the field and 9-of-11 from the free-throw line to lead the Bulldogs, who climbed to No. 3 in the latest AP college basketball poll, to their fourth straight win. It was the first road victory of the season for the Mark Few-coached squad.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The 6-foot-9 senior didn't have an ideal start, picking two quick fouls in 75 seconds. It would take him 11 minutes to score his first two points, sinking a jumper to give Gonzaga a 24-14 lead at 8:45 in the first half.

Ike scored his third point, making one of two foul shots to give the Bulldogs a 27-16 advantage. It was the last point he scored in the first half as Gonzaga led 40-31 at halftime.

Graham Ike immediately went to work at the start of the second half, scoring five straight points to give the Bulldogs a 45-33 lead at 19:12. Ike split his charities to hand Gonzaga a 49-35 edge with 17:34 remaining.

The power forward scored six straight points in the next three minutes to put them 57-45 up with 11:58 left. He would score his 16th and 17th points at the 5:58 mark, giving the Bulldogs a 68-55 advantage.

Ike made two more baskets before ending with a dunk with 14 seconds remaining, giving Gonzaga an 80-64 lead. Here are Graham Ike's stats in Gonzaga's win over San Diego State.

Player MP PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FT TO PF Graham Ike 20 23 9 0 1 0 7-9 0-0 9-11 0 3

Bulldogs vs Aztecs game recap: Graham Ike, Ryan Nembhard star in Gonzaga win over San Diego State

Graham Ike and Ryan Nembhard combined for 42 points to keep Gonzaga unscathed in the 2024-25 college basketball season. The dynamic duo shot 12-of-21 from the field and 17-of-19 from the free throw line as the Bulldogs improved to 4-0.

Nembhard came up with a double-double, dishing off 10 assists in 37 minutes of action for Mark Few's squad. Braden Huff came off the bench to score 10 points on 4-of-10 shooting from the field, including 2-of-3 from the 3-point line.

Gonzaga made 24-of-57 attempts from the field, including 5-of-20 from the 3-point line. The Bulldogs shot 87.1% from the free-throw line, making 27-of-31 attempts from the stripe.

Gonzaga outrebounded San Diego State, 39-33, and led the assists (14-10) and steals (6-4) department. The Aztecs ruled over the blocks stat line with a 9-2 edge but weren't able to capitalize on these defensive stops, committing 11 turnovers.

What can you say about Graham Ike's performance against San Diego State? Let's know your views in the comments section:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here