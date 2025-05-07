"Guard that official": When Bruce Pearl intentionally tried to delay the game when playing vs Kentucky

Auburn coach Bruce Pearl has become synonymous with the Tigers after leading them to No. 1-seed status in the 2025 NCAA Tournament and presiding over another stellar season despite falling short of the national championship after losing to the Florida Gators in the Final Four. Before Auburn, Pearl was at the helm of another SEC powerhouse, the Tennessee Volunteers, between 2005 and 2011.

During a 2020 segment of "Auburn Undercover," Pearl revealed a hilarious story from his time as Vols coach about how he dealt with an official by asking his best defensive player to mark him during a game against the Kentucky Wildcats (0:35).

"When you play in Kentucky, at Kentucky, it's always five against eight, your five players, their five players, plus their three officials," Bruce Pearl said. "It's five versus eight. That's a joke. And you know, we're getting we're getting beat pretty good, and I'm not very happy with officiating at all.

"So with about a minute left to go in the game, I call time out. We're down like 14. There's not a 14-point play. I tell my best defensive player. I said, we break this up. I want you to get out there. I want you to guard that official right there, not that guy and not that guy, that guy right over there."

Pearl further detailed how he continued to delay the game with his time outs so that Kentucky fans did not get a free meal for beating his team.

"Meanwhile, the crowd's booing, because if Kentucky wins by a certain number of points, and they can get to this burger joint in time, they're all gonna get free fries, and I'm gonna try to call time outs so they don't get their free fries because they beat Tennessee by more than 10 points, or whatever it is," Pearl said.

Why Bruce Pearl left Tennessee

Bruce Pearl was the Tennessee Volunteers coach for six years and, during his tenure, the program went to the Big Dance every season.The Vols were even the No. 2-seed twice. They reached two Sweet 16s and, in 2010, reached the Elite Eight and were a point away from reaching their first Final Four.

The beginning of the end for Pearl began in 2008 when he violated NCAA rules about interacting with recruits off campus during unofficial visits and hosted several prospects at his home for a barbecue and lied about it years later during the investigation.

Bruce Pearl was suspended for eight games by the SEC for further recruitment violations and was fired by the Volunteers in 2011. He accumulated a 145-61 record in Knoxville. Due to his three-year show-cause penalty handed down by the NCAA, he did not take any job until the Auburn Tigers hired him in 2014 with five months of his penalty still left to run.

