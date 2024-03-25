“Had us going crazy today” - Kim Mulkey’s son Kramer Robertson reacts to $1.1M NIL-valued Flau’jae Johnson’s stellar performance against MTSU

Flau'jae Johnson and the LSU Tigers women's basketball team turned up the heat on Sunday. They overcame a sluggish start to defeat Middle Tennessee 83-56, propelling them into the Sweet 16, where their next challenge will be in Albany, New York.

Flau'jae Johnson was a spark plug for the Tigers, and her performance was noticed by Kim Mulkey's son, Kramer Robertson.

He shared a photo capturing Flau'jae Johnson mid-air on his Instagram story. In the photo, $1.1 million NIL-valued (as per On3.com), Flau’jae’s face was beaming with excitement as the crowd erupted behind her. Kramer Robertson’s caption read:

"@flaujae had us going crazy today😂😭," he captioned her image on his Instagram story.

Kramer Robertson’s Instagram story

Kramer was a fourth-round draft pick by the St. Louis Cardinals in 2017. Robertson's professional debut came with their minor league affiliate, the Peoria Chiefs.

He was released by the Cardinals in October 2023 and found himself claimed off waivers by both the Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets. Now a free agent, he seeks to continue his baseball career.

Flau'jae Johnson promotes her new single, following a dominant win

Following their dominant win, Johnson promoted her new single, "It Ain't My Fault," during the post-game interview. With her teammate Reese singing along in support, Johnson said:

"Go stream my new single, 'It Ain't My Fault.' It's out everywhere,” she said during the post-game interview.

"Get out ya feelings, get a bag!” Reese added.

Flau'jae Johnson isn't just a talented basketball player for LSU; she's a social media powerhouse with over a million followers on both Instagram and TikTok. She trails heavy hitters like Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark in the NIL landscape.

Her journey is even more inspiring considering she's the daughter of rapper Camoflauge, who tragically passed away before her birth. Despite this hardship, Flau'jae has emerged as a bright light.

