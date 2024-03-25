"I couldn't hear anything", "It was very loud": LSU's Hailey Van Lith and Angel Reese make their thoughts clear on the crowd vs. MTSU

In the second-round thrilling match between No.3 seed LSU Tigers and No.11 seed Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders in the NCAA Tournament, the crowd support for the LSU Tigers was deafening. The noise was a lot that the players were finding it difficult to communicate with each other during plays.

However, the support from the fans became one of the reasons why LSU came out victorious in the match. This win helped them to reach the Sweet Sixteen of March Madness 2024.

Post-match, Hailey Van Lith commented on the loudness of the crowd and at the same time, highlighted how important it became for them.

"It was very very loud. I don't know how my teammates heard me calling plays. Thank goodness that we were on the side of the court as our bench. The fans do a lot for us but they don't always know that they really do set the game and they were a momentum changer for us. They were so loud that think Middle Tennessee might've been little bit intimidated. They probably never had a crowd that loud before and yes they definitely helped us to go on that run in the second half," said Hailey.

Angel Reese, the star player for LSU, also complimented Hailey's comments with a similar statement.

Reese said," I couldn't hear anything. At one point I was running on the court, I was looking for a play call. Also, I was staring right at coach like I need to hear what's going on because I couldn't hear anything. There were some signals but I think our point guards did a great job [in] keeping our team together and know right plays to call at the right time."

At halftime, LSU was trailing by four points with MTSU holding a 36-32 lead. However, the game changed when they were provided a much-needed momentum boost from the crowd. At full-time, LSU won the match with a score of 83-56 to face the winner of Creighton vs UCLA in the Sweet 16.

Angel Reese recovered from first-half performance

Angel Reese received a lot of criticism for her first-quarter performance.

ESPN analyst Andraya Carter commented on her performance as LSU was trailing behind MTSU at the end of the second half.

"I know they are being physical with her, but she is not making good decision," said Carter

However, she recovered and scored 20 points in the successful second-half run for LSU's victory over MTSU. Flau'jae Johnson (21 points) and Aneesah Morrow (19 points) were the other players who led the team to victory.

