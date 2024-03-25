"She’s not making good decisions": ESPN analyst Andraya Carter slams Angel Reese's following first half struggles against MTSU

No. 3 seed LSU Tiger's Angel Reese entered the second-round game against No. 11 Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders with high expectations from fans and the coach. However, she did not have a good time on court in the first half. Per On3, ESPN analyst Andraya Carter didn't hold back from criticizing her for the performance.

Carter particularly criticized Reese's decision-making, highlighting her shot selection and inability to capitalize on offensive opportunities.

"MTSU has gotten energy from the defensive stops that they're able to get, but they're also not having to work very long on the defensive end on the floor. So they have the energy to run on the offensive end. " LSU has to makebetter decisions offensively," said Carter.

She added, "And Angel Reese -3- of -10 from thefield. I know they are being physical with her, but she's not making good decisions. She comes down the court, full court, missed the layup. Then what happens on the next possession? She comes down, and instead of kicking it out, she takes layup with two defenders around her."

Carter stressed the importance of making better decisions on offense, considering the energy the Blue Raiders were gaining from their defensive stops. She highlighted Reese's performance as contributing to their momentum.

"Those types of decisions, she's playing right into MTSU's hands," said Carter.

Rebecca Lobo, another ESPN analyst, also had similar views about Reese's first-half performance when ETSU was leading by 36-32 at the end of the first half to upset the LSU Tigers.

Lobo said," You (Reese) completely contrast that with Middle Tennessee's poise and decision making."

LSU Tigers Advance to Sweet 16 After Defeating MTSU

Tennessee v LSU

Despite trailing at the end of the first half, Angel Reese's LSU Tigers ended the game with a victory. Being the No. 3 seeds and the clear favorites in the matchup, they defeated the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders with a score of 83-56.

Flau'jae Johnson was the lead point scorer, scoring 21 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 assists in the match. Her performance was complimented by Angel Reese, who scored 20 points.

Aneesah Morrow and Mikaylah Williams also scored 19 and 16 points respectively.

LSU Tigers will face the winner of No, 7 seed Creighton vs. No. 2 seed UCLA in the Sweet 16.

