March Madness 2024 has tipped off. With the first-round matches of the tournament about to be concluded, the second-round matches of the NCAA Tournament will begin soon. As a result, many of the fans are looking for the streaming options available to be a part of this thrilling tournament.
Can you watch 2024 March Madness on Hulu?
Yes, you can watch the 2024 March Madness on Hulu but there's a catch here. \
To watch March Madness, you need to have a Hulu+ Live TV subscription to catch every action of the tournament. The subscription, which also includes ESPN+ and Disney+, starts at $76.99 per month.
2024 March Madness Schedule and Location
Here is the March Madness Schedule of the upcoming rounds.
Where can I watch the 2024 NCAA Tournament?
You can watch the first and second rounds of the March Madness 2024 on:
- CBS
- Hulu+ TV
- TBS
- TNT
- TruTV
If you wish to watch the Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight, they will be streamed on CBS, TBS and Hulu and the championship matches will be available on CBS and Hulu.
Saturday, March 23, 2024 (Second Round)
- (2) Arizona Wildcats vs (7) Dayton Flyers | 12:45 PM CT | CBS
- (4) Kansas Jayhawks vs (5) Gonzaga Bulldogs | 3:15 PM CT | CBS
- (1) North Carolina Tar Heels vs (9) Michigan State Spartans | 5:30 PM CT | CBS
- (1) Iowa State Cyclone vs (7) Washington State Cougars | 6:10 PM CT | TNT
- (11) NC State Wolfpack vs (14) Oakland Golden Grizzlies | 7:10 PM CT | TBS
- (2) Tennessee Volunteers vs (7) Texas Longhorns | 8:00 PM CT | CBS
- (3) Illinois Volunteers vs (11) Duquesne Dukes | 8:00 PM CT | TNT
- (3) Creighton Bluejays vs (11) Oregon Ducks | 9:40 PM CT | TBS
Sunday, March 24, 2024 (Second Round)
- (2) Marquette vs (10) Colorado | 12:10 PM CT | CBS
- (1) Purdue Boilermakers vs (8) Utah State | 2:40 PM CT | CBS
- (4) Duke Blue Devils vs (12) James Madison | 5:15 PM CT | CBS
- (3) Baylor vs (6) Clemson | 6:10 PM CT | CBS