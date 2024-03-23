March Madness 2024 has tipped off. With the first-round matches of the tournament about to be concluded, the second-round matches of the NCAA Tournament will begin soon. As a result, many of the fans are looking for the streaming options available to be a part of this thrilling tournament.

Can you watch 2024 March Madness on Hulu?

Colorado v Florida

Yes, you can watch the 2024 March Madness on Hulu but there's a catch here. \

To watch March Madness, you need to have a Hulu+ Live TV subscription to catch every action of the tournament. The subscription, which also includes ESPN+ and Disney+, starts at $76.99 per month.

2024 March Madness Schedule and Location

Here is the March Madness Schedule of the upcoming rounds.

ROUND LOCATION/ VENUE DATE(S) First/Second Round Spectrum Center (Dayton, Ohio) March 23, 2024 First/Second Round CHI Health Center (Omaha, Nebraska) March 23,2024 First/Second Round PPG Paint Arena (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania) March 23, 2024 First/Second Round Delta Center (Salt Lake City, Utah) March 23, 2024 First/ Second Round Barclays Center (Brooklyn, New York) March 24, 2024 First/Second Round Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indianapolis, Indiana) March 24, 2024 First / Second Round FedExForum (Memphis, Tennessee) March 24, 2024 First / Second Round Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena (Spokane, Washington) March 24, 2024 Regional Semi-Finals and Finals (Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight) East Regional: TD Garden (Boston, Massachusetts) March 28 & 30, 2024 Regional Semi-Finals and Finals (Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight) West Regional: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, California) March 28 & 30, 2024 Regional Semi-Finals and Finals (Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight) South Regional: American Airlines Center (Dallas, Texas) March 29 & 31, 2024 Regional Semi-Finals and Finals (Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight) Midwest Regional: Little Caesars Arena (Detroit, Michigan) March 29 & 31, 2024 National Semi-Finals (Final Four) State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona) April 6, 2024 National Finals State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona) April 8, 2024

Where can I watch the 2024 NCAA Tournament?

You can watch the first and second rounds of the March Madness 2024 on:

CBS

Hulu+ TV

TBS

TNT

TruTV

If you wish to watch the Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight, they will be streamed on CBS, TBS and Hulu and the championship matches will be available on CBS and Hulu.

Saturday, March 23, 2024 (Second Round)

(2) Arizona Wildcats vs (7) Dayton Flyers | 12:45 PM CT | CBS

(4) Kansas Jayhawks vs (5) Gonzaga Bulldogs | 3:15 PM CT | CBS

(1) North Carolina Tar Heels vs (9) Michigan State Spartans | 5:30 PM CT | CBS

(1) Iowa State Cyclone vs (7) Washington State Cougars | 6:10 PM CT | TNT

(11) NC State Wolfpack vs (14) Oakland Golden Grizzlies | 7:10 PM CT | TBS

(2) Tennessee Volunteers vs (7) Texas Longhorns | 8:00 PM CT | CBS

(3) Illinois Volunteers vs (11) Duquesne Dukes | 8:00 PM CT | TNT

(3) Creighton Bluejays vs (11) Oregon Ducks | 9:40 PM CT | TBS

Sunday, March 24, 2024 (Second Round)

(2) Marquette vs (10) Colorado | 12:10 PM CT | CBS

(1) Purdue Boilermakers vs (8) Utah State | 2:40 PM CT | CBS

(4) Duke Blue Devils vs (12) James Madison | 5:15 PM CT | CBS

(3) Baylor vs (6) Clemson | 6:10 PM CT | CBS