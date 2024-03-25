Popular Duke guard Jared McCain was on fire during the first half of the Blue Devils' second-round clash against the James Madison Dukes. He scored 22 points going into the break.

McCain went 6-of-8 and started off with six consecutive 3-pointers. He broke a long-standing Duke record of 3-pointers by a Duke freshman surpassing J.J. Redick and Tre Jones.

The tournament record is 11 3-pointers while this year's record is 10 3-pointers by Oakland Golden Grizzlies' breakout star, Jack Gohlke.

The $1.1 million NIL-valued McCain (as per On3) added four rebounds, an assist and a steal in a complete first-half performance.

College hoops fans were understandably impressed by the social media star's hot hand in that first half. They heaped praise on the TikTok star on X.

One fan hilariously tweeted:

"TikTok boy going brazy."

Jared McCain has elite shooting

Jared McCain is averaging 13.5 points on 45.6% shooting from the field and 39.7% shooting from deep this season.

He shot 44.4% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc, registering 15 points, six rebounds and three assists during the Blue Devils' opening 64-47 win against the Vermont Catamounts.

After the Blue Devils lost 83-79 to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, coach Jon Scheyer emphasized McCain's shooting ability during his postgame news conference after he went 3-of-4 in the tough encounter.

"I think the separator with Jared is his [shooting] ability on the move. Whether it's going to his left, whether it's going to his right, whether it's in transition, or full speed, he can be running a certain direction; when he plants, he's going straight up, and his balance is the same way every time.

Scheyer broke down the aspects of the eclectic McCain's shooting that set him apart from his peers. He said:

"When it's repeatable — you know, he has a repeatable motion — you have a chance to make a lot of shots. And that's what he's done, and that's very advanced for his age," Scheyer said. "And the fact that he's only a freshman, when you're dealing with better length and athleticism to get your shots off, it helps that he's working at it full speed all the time."

Jared McCain's shooting ability could be the secret weapon that the Duke Blue Devils need to make a deep run into the NCAA tournament after several top teams fell in the opening stages due to cold shooting.