Hailey Van Lith injury update: What happened to the LSU Star?

LSU women's basketball was without starting point guard Hailey Van Lith when they locked horns with in-state rival Louisiana on Sunday. The senior was absent from the game due to lingering injuries she’s suffered over time, particularly with her ankle and wrist.

In her absence, Last-Tear Poa started for the Tigers as they defeated the Cajuns 83-53 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. It was an easy win for the Tigers over their rival, as they extended their record for the season to 10-1. Let's take a look at the injury update for Van Lith.

Hailey Van Lith's injury update

Following the game on Sunday, LSU coach Kim Mulkey clarified that Hailey Van Lith sat down from the game against Louisiana to care for nagging plantar fasciitis in her foot. The decision to rest her for the game was pretty much precautionary.

"You have to be smart as a training staff. Do we need her? Can she rest now? I'm not a medical person or a physician, but I'm sure that's what they're deciding, is that, with any nagging thing, the more rest you get the healthier you get. And I think that's what's going on right now," Mulkey said.

Van Lith has been in great form recently, averaging 12.2 points per game. Notably, she has been adapting and improving in her job as the Tigers' point guard, a position she had not previously played at the college level while at Louisville.

What happened to Hailey Van Lith?

Hailey Van Lith missed the game against Louisiana due to nagging plantar fasciitis in her foot. This is an inflammation of the tissue in the foot, which could cause some pain. While there's been enough attention on the foot for Van Lith, the injury has not healed as expected.

With the injury tending to heal with more rest, Kim Mulkey felt the Louisiana game was the right opportunity to rest Van Lith. The team's medical staff is aiming for her to be fully recovered by the start of the Southeastern Conference play on January 4th.

When will Hailey Van Lith return?

Should Kim Mulkey consider it necessary for Van Lith to play in the next game against McNeese, she will be back in action for the Tigers. A lot depends on the coach and the medical team.

The goal is to give the point guard enough rest before conference play begins next year. LSU has the ambition to retain the national championship after winning it last year.