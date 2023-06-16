Is LSU transfer Hailey Van Lith still with former Gonzaga star Jalen Suggs? A closer look at the Tigers guard's relationship status

Basketball star Hailey Van Lith had an All-American season taking the Louisville Cardinals to the Elite Eight before being eliminated by Iowa.

She then shook the world of women's basketball when she transferred to national champion LSU in April after three seasons of success at Louisville.

While she is known for her intensely competitive spirit, little is known of Hailey Van Lith off the court. There were rumors about her dating life and who she was dating, but she remained tight-lipped on such matters. Then Gonzaga Bulldogs star Jalen Suggs revealed their relationship on social media.

Hailey's rumored boyfriend

Jalen Suggs plays for the Olando Magic now, but when they began dating in 2021, he played for the Gonzaga Bulldogs. He revealed their relationship via a Twitter post at the time.

Suggs was a McDonald's All-American in high school in 2020 and a consensus second-team All-American as a Gonzaga freshman in 2021. Orlando took him with the No. 5 pick in the 2021 draft.

Hailey Van Lith and Jalen Suggs are the definition of a power couple seeing as she's an All-American who will definitely enter the draft when the time comes.

Hailey was with Jalen in New York during the draft ceremony and congratulated him on being picked fifth via an Instagram message.

What's next for Hailey Van Lith?

Hailey Van Lith played for Kobe Bryant's Mamba Sports Academy, where she interacted with the late Lakers star and his daughter, Gigi Bryant.

Van Lith has already shown the ability to make hard decisions by deciding to transfer from Louisville, where she graduated with a finance degree in three years.

"I had done my part, and I had sacrificed myself and given my all to that program," Van Lith said. "But at the end of the day, I just I wasn't enjoying everyday life. It was a situation there where I chose that I deserve happiness."

Hailey Van Lith has teamed up with Angel Reese and charismatic coach Kim Mulkey at LSU, the reigning champion. The Tigers signed the No. 1 high school recruiting class and the top two transfer portals (DePaul forward Aneesah Morrow), making them favorites for the title again.

Van Lith had been involved in controversy when Iowa Hawkeyes superstar Caitlin Clark appeared to do the John Cena hand wave towards her. She squashed the social media hype by saying that she reached out to Clark and told her to not let it all affect her.

