2021 NBA Draft: Top 5 point guard prospects

The 2021 NBA Draft is just around the corner, and the current class is considered one of the most talented in recent years.

Almost every team needs a great guard on the roster, either for playmaking and running the point or simply for shooting and getting buckets.

Cade Cunningham is a point guard who is the consensus first overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Who are the best point guards in the 2021 NBA Draft?

Out of the top 30 prospects in most mock drafts in the country, roughly 17 to 18 players are guards or wings.

Let us now take a look at the top 5 point guards available in the 2021 NBA Draft.

#5 Tre Mann

Tre Mann of the Florida Gators is expected to go around 20th in the 2021 NBA Draft

Guard - Height: 6' 5" | Weight: 190 lb | Age: 20

Tre Mann of the Florida Gators is a sharpshooter with a slick handle and incredible speed. He has incredible playmaking instincts and is one of the top guards in the 2021 NBA Draft.

The 20-year-old is a great operator of the pick-and-roll, and his 40.2% shooting from beyond the arc makes him perfect for any lineup.

Tre Mann averaged 19.8 points, 4.3 assists, 6.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals per 40 minutes in his sophomore year with the Florida Gators. He shot 40.2% from beyond the arc and made 83.1% of his free throws.

#4 Josh Giddey

Josh Giddey (#6) of the Adelaide 36ers is expected to go around 15th in the 2021 NBA Draft

Guard - Height: 6' 8" | Weight: 205 lb | Age: 18

Josh Giddey of the Adelaide 36ers is one of the finest distributors of the ball entering the 2021 NBA Draft. While he still has to develop his scoring and defense, every NBA scout will agree that he is a gifted passer.

The 18-year-old can manipulate defenses with his change of pace and has the ability to deliver just about any pass on the court. Whether it is finding the open shooter or hitting the cutter in the pocket, short-range or cross-court, he delivers with accuracy.

Moreover, Josh Giddey's size makes him a great rebounder and an off-ball defender. Even though his shooting is questionable, he has shown great finishing ability near the rim on soft layups or floaters.

Giddey averaged 12.2 points, 8.4 assists, 8.2 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per 36 minutes in his first year with the Adelaide 36ers. He led the NBL in assists at just the age of 18.

