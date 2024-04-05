Hailey Van Lith transfer portal: 5 landing spots for LSU guard ahead of 2024-25 season ft. Iowa

Senior guard Hailey Van Lith reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal Thursday after one season with the LSU Tigers. Her numbers suffered this season as she averaged 31.3 minutes and recorded 11.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocks per game while having a 37.8/33.9/83.3 shooting split. Where will she end up playing in her final year of NCAA eligibility?

Hailey Van Lith Landing Spot #1: Iowa Hawkeyes

The Iowa Hawkeyes are an interesting team, as adding Van Lith makes sense. Her last two schools have been eliminated by the Hawkeyes in each of the previous two seasons (2022 with Louisville, 2023 with LSU).

With the departure of Caitlin Clark after the season, the team will need a player to step up and play well. Van Lith has shown the ability to step up and should be able to excel in an explosive offense where guard play is critical.

Also Read: Will Hailey Van Lith declare for the 2024 WNBA Draft? LSU point guard's options after Angel Reese's WNBA move explored

Hailey Van Lith Landing Spot #2: South Carolina Gamecocks

For another team that is still alive on the final weekend of the college basketball season, this move could ensure a trip to the NCAA Tournament next year. The Gamecocks are legitimate contenders as long as the three-time reigning Naismith Coach of the Year, Dawn Staley, is leading the program. South Carolina has been focused on playing down low, and having Van Lith on a more perimeter-centric team would be another good wrinkle.

Hailey Van Lith Landing Spot #3: Miami Hurricanes

This may look like a bit of a long shot, but the closer you look, the more appealing this move seems. Playing in Miami is a great spot for Van Lith in terms of branding, as she is an Adidas athlete and Miami is an Adidas school. She is also a social media superstar in the college basketball world, and the Cavinder twins placed the blueprints a few seasons ago. Plus, playing in Miami is never a bad option.

Hailey Van Lith Landing Spot #4: UConn Huskies

Van Lith is not afraid of criticism, and she showed that by joining the national champions last year. Pairing her with Paige Bueckers would be incredible for UConn. With another legendary coach, Geno Auriemma, holding the reigns, Van Lith would be a great addition to the team, as it would have arguably the deadliest backcourt in college basketball history.

This would also be a great spot, as the Huskies will lose forward Aaliyah Edwards to the 2024 WNBA draft. So adding Van Lith would help replace her production.

Hailey Van Lith Landing Spot #5: Washington Huskies

Going home is always an option, and Van Lith is from Cashmere, Washington. This could be a chance for her to reset her mindset and give the team that is joining the Big Ten a spark as it heads for a tough conference. The program went 16-15 this season in the final year of the Pac-12, so it will need a major addition to get to that next tier.

Also Read: What happened to Hailey Van Lith? Exploring potential reasons behind HC Kim Mulkey's decision to bench star at start of second half

Poll : Will Hailey Van Lith end up in any of these schools? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion