Will Hailey Van Lith declare for the 2024 WNBA Draft? LSU point guard’s options after Angel Reese’s WNBA move explored

Senior guard Hailey Van Lith is going to be a player to watch as the 2024 WNBA draft approaches as she is eligible to declare. In order for her to officially enter the WNBA draft pool, she had to officially renounce her remaining NCAA eligibility within 48 hours of the Elite Eight game against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

As of this writing, she has not said anything regarding her future publicly but that does not mean anything as we only heard about her teammate center Angel Reese's decision today. We should hear her decision either way very soon. It will be interesting to see what is next for her future.

Will Hailey Van Lith declare for the 2024 WNBA draft?

Hailey Van Lith is an interesting case as she had her worst statistical season but is officially eligible for the WNBA draft this season. She transferred to the LSU Tigers prior to the season after being with the Louisville Cardinals. This season, her numbers dropped a bit as she averaged 11.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocks in 31.3 minutes per game.

Hailey Van Lith during LSU v UCLA

If she joins the WNBA draft, this is the least valuable she will be and another year of college basketball in a significantly larger role will be valuable. However, telling a player to remain in college basketball is tough.

Also Read: What happened to Hailey Van Lith? Exploring potential reasons behind HC Kim Mulkey's decision to bench LSU star at start of second half

If Hailey Van Lith declares, where would she be drafted?

If Hailey Van Lith decides to forego her final year of NCAA eligibility, her WNBA draft stock will be interesting. With the amount of talent potentially entering the league and the draft pool being so deep, it will be difficult to put her within the first 15 or so picks.

With the talent that Van Lith has, her being a second-round pick may be a bit of an oversight and she will wait until the 2025 WNBA draft. The second round of this year's draft sounds about right for her question marks after this season with the LSU Tigers.

Also Read: "To be one of the greatest basketball players" - LSU star Angel Reese reveals her ultimate goal following WNBA draft announcement