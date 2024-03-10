Harrison Ingram NBA draft: Will the UNC forward make it to the league?

University of North Carolina forward Harrison Ingram has proven to everyone that his transfer from Stanford would help improve his NBA draft stock.

The 6-foot-7 forward is currently peaking as an early second-rounder in various mock drafts, hovering around the 37th and 40th picks.

The third-year player has stepped up for the Tar Heels, notching career-high averages of 12.5 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.5 steals, and 43.3% field-goal shooting this season.

Ingram has the ability to make it to the league and teams within that draft spot, including the Philadelphia 76ers and Memphis Grizzlies, are looking for a forward who can deliver on both ends of the floor and has the playmaking skills to help out on picks and rolls.

NBA Draft Room describes Ingram as built like a taller version of former NBA star and Arkansas standout Joe Johnson with an all-around game.

"Harrison can handle the rock, shoot it from deep and really understands how to play the game. Can play 1 through 3 and flashes play-making skills and can run the point or score from the wing," NBA Draft Room wrote.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman has praised Ingram's improved shooting skills this season as they helped disguise his problems inside the arc. In his version of the 2024 NBA mock draft, he said the forward has also upgraded his defensive awareness, which helped him cover the best forwards of rival teams.

Harrison Ingram #55 of the North Carolina Tar Heels battles Ian Schieffelin #4 of the Clemson Tigers for a rebound.

Harrison Ingram nets double-double in UNC victory against Duke

Ingram provided NBA scouts with a glimpse of what he could do against the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday. The 6-foot-7 junior finished with a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds to help the No. 7 Tar Heels outclass the ninth-ranked Blue Devils, 84-79.

The Dallas native shot 5-of-12 from the field and made 4-of-5 attempts from the free-throw line in 35 minutes for the Hubert Davis-coached North Carolina, who improved to 25-6 (17-3 in the ACC) for the season. He also contributed two assists, one steal, and one block.

It was Ingram's 11th double-double this year, as he helped North Carolina win their first ACC regular-season title in seven years. The Tar Heels will need his all-around skills to top the ACC and NCAA Tournaments in the next few weeks.

If he decides to forgo his senior year and enlist himself in the NBA draft, Ingram would become a valuable piece for NBA teams looking for all-around forwards who could slide down to shooting guard when needed.

