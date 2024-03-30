Has Alabama ever made the Final Four? Revisiting Crimson Tide's March Madness history

The No. 4 seeded Alabama Crimson Tide pulled off a major upset on Thursday, beating the No. 1 seed North Carolina 89-87 in the Sweet 16. It was another remarkable result for the Tide under coach Nate Oats, who is in his fifth season with the team. The Tar Heels were considered one of the favorites to win this season's NCAA Tournament. However, Oats' Alabama has a shot at making a deeper run in the postseason.

Has Alabama ever made the Final Four?

Alabama vs. North Carolina

Alabama has never made it to the Final Four in the program's history. However, the Tide has a strong chance of making it to the NCAA Tournament semifinals this year under Nate Oats.

How far did the Alabama Crimson Tide make it in March Madness?

Since the NCAA Tournament began in 1939, the furthest Alabama has reached is the Elite Eight. The school's March Madness run has never crossed the quarterfinals.

How many times has Alabama made it to the Elite Eight?

Alabama has made it to the Elite Eight on two occasions.

The first time the Crimson Tide reached the Elite Eight was in 2004. At the time, Mark Gottfried served as the team's head coach.

Alabama had to wait 20 more years for another Elite Eight appearance. This time, the Tide has reached the Elite Eight under coach Oats in 2024.

Who will Alabama face next in the 2024 NCAA Tournament?

The Alabama Crimson Tide (24-11) will square off against the No. 6 seed Clemson Tigers (25-11) in the Elite Eight on Saturday, March 30. The game will tip off at 8:49 p.m. ET from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

The Tigers took down New Mexico in the first round of the NCAA Tournament before beating No. 3 seed Baylor in the second round.

Clemson pulled off an upset against the No. 2 seeded Arizona Wildcats in the Sweet 16 to reach the Elite Eight.