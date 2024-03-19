Has a No.1 seed ever lost in the first round? 

With the much-awaited Selection Sunday over and done with and all 1-seed teams designated, it is time for March Madness! College hoops fans can't wait for the riveting action, with most making their predictions and backing them up with stats and records.

In line with all the discussions online, let us address a niche query. While upsets are to be expected in every tournament, has a 1-seed ever lost in the first round of the Big Dance?

Has a 1-seed ever lost in the first round of March Madness?

The answer is yes! The No.1 seed has lost in the first round of March Madness twice before. In 2018, the Virginia Cavaliers were beaten 74-54 by the No. 16 seed UMBC Retrievers, and last season, the Purdue Boilermakers slumped to a 63-58 loss to the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

Before UMBC blew out Virginia, 16-seeds were 0-135 against 1-seeds.

Virginia vs. UMBC

Led by Jarius Lyles, who scored 28 points in the game against Virginia, the UMBC Retrievers beat the Cavaliers, who had the No. 1 defense in the country, only allowing an average of 53.4 points per game.

The Retrievers shot 50% from beyond the arc and 54.2% from the field and pulled away from the Cavaliers 53-33 in the second half.

During his postgame news conference, UMBC coach Ryan Odom was modest about his team's achievement:

"I've been watching and coaching in NCAA tournament games my whole life, and I've heard it just like we all have, that a 16 will never defeat a top seed," Ryan Odom said. "I think if you've really paid attention, then you know there have been times when it's been close. So, yeah, it was bound to happen sometime. It turns out tonight was that sometime."

Purdue vs. Fairleigh Dickinson

The 1-seed Purdue Boilermakers lost 63-58 to the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights in the first round of the 2023 Big Dance.

Despite registering 23 points and 15 rebounds, the Knights held National Player of the Year center Zach Edey to 0 points in the last 9 minutes.

Fairleigh Dickinson coach Tobin Anderson was in a defiant mood after his team beat Texas Southern 84-61, and had issued a warning to Purdue:

"I want Purdue to see this. The more I watch Purdue, the more I think we can beat them," Anderson said. "Let's go shock the world. Enjoy this one, be humble."

The upsets make the NCAA Tournament just that bit spicier and are a big reason why college hoops fans can't get enough of the annual event.