Purdue star Zach Edey bowed out of a sensational Big Ten season with a stirring performance at the Mackey Arena, registering 25 points, 14 rebounds and three assists during the Boilermakers' 78-70 win against the Wisconsin Badgers.

Recently, the Purdue star was named the Big Ten Player of the Year, repeating last year's win.

College hoops fans trolled Zach Edey relentlessly for winning the award over better candidates.

Zach Edey and the NBA Draft

Zach Edey is projected as a late first- or early second-round choice in the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft.

The worry from insiders despite his accolades is whether his skillset, despite his size, will translate well into the NBA with concerns about his lateral quickness and lack of versatility, which are pretty much required in the modern NBA.

According to NBA sources at Fox Sports, concerns about Edey's skills translating to the NBA are widespread.

"There's so many different opinions on him so far," a Western Conference executive said. "It will be interesting to see what happens when he starts to take draft workout trips.

"His toughest adjustment will be the speed of the game. His best defense is drop coverage. And you can't play drop vs. guards like Steph Curry, Damian Lillard, De'Aaron Fox and Jalen Brunson."

Zach Edey bids farewell to Purdue

The Purdue Boilermakers retired big man Zach Edey's No. 15 jersey following the game against the Wisconsin Badgers. Following his performance against the Wisconsin Badgers, Edey became the first Big Ten player to reach 2,200 points and 1,200 rebounds.

The Purdue big man was emotional as a band played 'O Canada' after his last game in front of the Mackey Arena crowd.

“I've never played in Mackey Arena when it's not sold out. It's real cool. I had all my friends here from Toronto for like the first time,” Edey said. “It's my last game in Mackey. I’ve been trying to get them to do that for four years."

Edey thanked his coach, Matt Painter for his role in signing him to Purdue and not forgetting last year's shock loss to Fairleigh Dickinson showed off his focus.

"Four years ago, you took a chance on me when no one else would," Edey said. "We still got a lot more to do."

Boilermakers coach Matt Painter praised the Boilermakers' senior during his postgame news conference.

"He always showed up for four years," Painter said. "He deserves everything that comes his way."

Zach Edey, who now has 2,282 points, may end his Purdue career on a high note as the program's all-time leading scorer, trailing only Rick Mount by 41 points.