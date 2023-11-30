Is Zach Edey a senior? Purdue Center's college status explored 

The Purdue Boilermakers' big man, Zach Edey, was the most dominant male basketball player in the country last season, and he has individual awards that reflect just how good he was.

The 7-foot-4 center is a sight to behold on the court, and he made news when he withdrew his name from the 2023 NBA draft, where he was expected to be a solid second-round pick, opting to return to Purdue for an extra season.

So, is he a senior?

Zach Edey opting to return to Purdue for an extra year was surprising, to say the least, with expectations being that he would be drafted into the NBA. He is now a senior.

Why did Zach Edey withdraw from the NBA draft?

Zach Edey was a 3-star recruit by Purdue and made history as the tallest-ever Big Ten player. He was unfancied due to his background being in hockey and baseball rather than basketball.

He shot 60.7% from the field last season, averaging 22.9 points and 12.9 rebounds for one of the most impressive seasons among active college basketball student-athletes.

He led the Purdue Boilermakers to the Big Ten championship win, and for large parts, the Boilermakers were ranked No. 1. Until they were shocked in the first round of the NCAA tournament by Fairleigh Dickinson.

So, with all that momentum, why did Edey withdraw his name from the NBA draft?

CBS Sports analyst David Cobb revealed on X that Edey withdrew from the draft because he was in the process of acquiring a new visa, which would help him secure more NIL deals and secure his financial future.

"Edey, who was born in Toronto, working on getting a new student visa that will allow him to profit off his name, image, and likeness more easily at the college level, returning to Purdue could be a solid financial decision," Cobb wrote.

Another factor could be the aspect of how his skills translate to the NBA with his perimeter skills not too refined just yet.

In an ESPN mock draft, he was projected to be a late second-round pick at No. 47 for the Los Angeles Lakers, probably on a two-way contract, prompting him to opt for another season at the collegiate level.

Edey made an epic announcement on X about his return using Leonardo Di Caprio's famous scene in the movie "Wolf of Wall Street."

"RUN IT BACK🔄".

Whether it will prove to be a wise sporting decision for Edey remains to be seen, but with the NIL-rich college sports environment, it's definitely a financial masterstroke.