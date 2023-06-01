Why did Zach Edey withdraw from NBA Draft 2023? Reason behind withdrawal explored

On May 31, highly regarded big man Zach Edey has decided to withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to Purdue for his fourth collegiate season. Edey's game, which primarily focuses on interior play, raised questions about how it would translate to the NBA, especially considering the modern emphasis on perimeter skills for centers.

These concerns could have led to Edey slipping into the second round or going undrafted. In the latest ESPN mock draft, he was projected to be selected 47th overall by the Los Angeles Lakers, potentially on a two-way contract. Given these factors, Edey has made the logical decision to continue his development and play a prominent role with the Boilermakers.

According to David Cobb of CBS Sports, Zach Edey is also attempting to acquire a new visa so that he can begin to improve his basketball-related income via his name and image likeness next season.

"Edey, who was born in Toronto, working on getting a new student visa that will allow him to profit off his name, image, and likeness more easily at the college level, returning to Purdue could be a solid financial decision," Cobb wrote.

Zach Edey played 34 games for the Purdue Boilermakers this season, averaging 22.3 points, 12.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 2.5 blocks per game while converting his interior looks at a 60.7% clip.

G League Ignite lands two new top prospects

In other news, the G League Ignite team has added two highly regarded prospects for the 2024 NBA Draft. Matas Buzelis, a six-foot-ten guard, and Ron Holland, a six-foot-eight forward, will join the Ignite next season. Buzelis, previously considered a potential top-four pick in the 2024 draft, will likely fill the void left by Scoot Henderson, who is departing from the Ignite. Holland, viewed as a potential top-10 talent, had an impressive high school season, averaging 20.3 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 2 steals per game.

The G League Ignite has been successful in attracting top high school talent, with three of their players projected to be first-round picks in this year's draft. Scoot Henderson is expected to be selected as the second or third pick, potentially joining the Charlotte Hornets or Portland Trail Blazers. Leonard Miller and Sidy Cissoko are also frequently mentioned as potential first-round picks in mock drafts.

The success of the Ignite program in developing young prospects continues to make it an appealing option for talented players looking for an alternative path to the NBA.

