Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey put on his most dominant game of the season during his team's 84-76 win against the Michigan Wolverines. Edey scored 35 points, 15 rebounds and two assists.

The senior has found form just as the Boilermakers prepare for the NCAA Tournament, which they hope to dominate after losing in the first round to 16-seed Fairleigh Dickinson last year.

Zach Edey has led Purdue to the top of the Big-10 standings with a 25-3 record so far. The $815,000 NIL-valued center (via On3) recently shared highlights from an eventful season on his Instagram account with the caption:

"Minimal."

Zach Edey is having a spectacular season, averaging 23.7 points, 11.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists. Nationally, he ranks second in points and third in rebounding.

Purdue coach Matt Painter praised the 7-foot-4 center's improvement and highlighted which areas would translate well to the NBA.

"His ability to guard the basketball, his ability to get out on the perimeter," Painter said. "You know, when you compare it to somebody 6-foot-8, 210 (pounds), it's a lot different, right? But when you compare it to people his size, he's really moving.

"He makes his free throws. He can shoot on the perimeter, I just don't let him — even though people get upset about it."

"He's improved defensively, he's a willing passer. He doesn't have the bulls*** because he didn't get recruited. That's the best way I can say it," Painter said.

"He does a lot of little things to help a team win. That's why I think they've got a place there for him. He can rebound, he can pass, he can score with his back to the basket. I think he's got a spot."

Matt Painter recently admitted to Rothstein on the "College Hoops Today" podcast that this was Zach Edey's final year with the Boilermakers.

“This is his last year,” Painter said. “It’s been great. He’s really disputed the stereotypical things they say about guys that size. He can move. He can rebound out of his area. He can defend the pick and roll. He actually can shoot on the perimeter. He just causes such a problem in college basketball.”

Zach Edey is highly favored to be the National Player of the Year again due to his sensational season and he would be the first player to achieve the honor in back-to-back seasons since Ralph Samson in 1982 and 1983 for Virginia.