"Have mercy", "a killer": Kansas State fans react as Serena Sundell torches Hailey Van Lith-led TCU

Kansas State fans rejoiced after the No. 12-ranked Wildcats beat No. 9 TCU Horned Frogs 59-50 in a women's college basketball game on Wednesday at the Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas.

In a game between Big 12 Conference leaders, the Wildcats emerged victorious over the Horned Frogs despite the absence of starting center Ayoka Lee, who was out indefinitely due to a bone fracture in her foot.

K-State (22-2, 10-1 in Big 12) rode on the heroics of senior guard Serena Sundell, who finished with 27 points, six rebounds and four assists. She upstaged TCU's 1-2 punch of Hailey Van Lith and Sedona Prince, who combined for 25 points.

Fans praised Sundell's heroics against the Horned Frogs (21-3, 9-2) on social media and here are some of their tweets.

"@serena_sundell have mercy"

"@serena_sundell is a killer.....man she was great tonight."

Some fans described her as a "dog" and others asked K-State to have her jersey retired due to her loyalty and commitment to the team.

"@serena_sundell is a dawg," one college basketball enthusiast exclaimed.

"Serena Sundell was a DOG tonight Season-high 27 points to lift @KStateWBB over No. 9 TCU. Electric and one in the 3Q gets the bench and crowd fired UP 👇," a fan added.

"Serena Sundell needs to have her jersey retired. No ifs, no buts, and no ands. She has deserved it," a women's basketball analyst suggested.

"@serena_sundell is phenomenal. That’s the tweet."

The Wildcats would need more of Sundell's leadership in the next seven games as they are at the top of the Big 12 leaderboard ahead of TCU and Baylor.

K-State bucks slow start to outplay TCU

Kansas State overcame TCU despite scoring 19 points in the first half. After scoring four points in the first 20 minutes, Serena Sundell scored 15 in the telling 24-11 third-quarter run that gave the Wildcats a 43-36 advantage going into the fourth quarter.

Sundell added eight points in the payoff period to help the Jeff Mittie-coached team pick up a much-needed victory that puts a separation between them and second-placed TCU.

Jaelyn Glenn added 14 points, four rebounds, two assists and four steals while Temira Poindexter had nine for the K-State.

The much anticipated Big 12 women's clash had a sloppy first half wherein K-State shot below 30% and TCU committed 11 turnovers. The Wildcats adjusted in the second half and finished with a 43.1% clip from the field, making 25-of-58 shots.

TCU had fewer possessions due to the 17 errors they committed in the game. They were outscored in the paint 32-20 despite having 6-foot-7 center Sedona Prince playing 38 minutes.

Prince led TCU with a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds while Hailey Van Lith came up with 11 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals. Taylor Bigby, who averages close to eight points per contest, was held scoreless and Madison Conner was limited to nine points, way below her 15.5 ppg average.

