How much is TCU's Hailey Van Lith's NIL deal worth?

Hailey Van Lith is playing her fifth season with the TCU Horned Frogs after her time with Louisville and LSU. The guard is ranked No.5 in NIL rankings among women's college basketball players, valued at $779K, as per On3.

Van Lith's first deal since committing to the Horned Frogs was with the sparkling water brand LaCroix in April. After this, she teamed up with former LSU teammate Flau'jae Johnson for an NIL deal with Apple Cash in May.

As a junior at Louisville, Hailey Van Lith signed an NIL deal with Adidas as part of the first group of student-athletes to join the brand.

"... to help support their mission to empower women + drive inclusivity throughout sport," Van Lith wrote in the post announcing the deal.

Even during her time at LSU, which has a partnership with Nike, Van Lith continued to engage in promotional activities for Adidas. She has also partnered with Dick’s Sporting Goods, Valentino, Overtime, Topps and Billionaire Girls Club

Hailey Van Lith names NIL as her reason for pursuing a finance degree

At Louisville, Hailey Van Lith enrolled in the bachelor's finance program and later moved to master's in business at Louisiana State University. Now at TCU, Van Lith is pursuing her second master's in liberal arts.

During an episode of Overtime's 'Day In The Life With Hailey Van Lith At TCU', released on Nov. 10, the guard explained the reason behind her pursuing finance and business degrees.

"I think people can be taken advantage of especially athletes financially, Van Lith said. "So, I think it's very beneficial for me to be at least somewhat educated."

"And I actually got my undergrad in finance because of it. I wanted to know how to understand my own money knowing that I could have an opportunity to set my kids up for their future to set my kids' kids up if I know how to use my money correctly that definitely inspired me to pursue Finance for my bachelor's degree."

Hailey Van Lith's understanding of money and endorsement deals will be more important when the guard transitions to the WNBA next year. For now, Van Lith is a projected second-round pick but that could change based on her performances this season.

After four games with TCU, Hailey Van Lith is averaging 17.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.3 assists. Next, the Horned Frogs will face the Incarnate Word on Thursday.

