Bronny James has risen to fame and how. The young sensation basketball sensation has made moves on and off the court. Due to his last name, the baller had always been in the limelight, however, his basketball abilities also aided him in getting to where he is now.

Bronny James recently committed to The University of Southern California, where he’ll likely continue to ball out. While Bronny is on his way to college, he is walking into collegiate basketball as one of the most valued NIL athletes.

Ever since Bronny James has proven to be a stand-out athlete on the court, the chatter and comparisons with his father had already begun. While LeBron James waits for his son to enter the league, he is hoping he’ll one day share the same locker room with him.

As Bronny is on the up, so are multiple other young athletes. However, the most absurd come-up story is of a 10-year-old football player, who goes by “Baby Gronk” after the legendary tight end, Robert Gronkowski.

Madden San Miguel aka Baby Gronk has become an internet sensation of late. A proud father, Jake isn't shy about this development either. In a recent interview with the Athletic, Jake didn't hold back at all. Answering questions about his son's fame, he said to The Athletic:

"I can reach anybody. Donald Trump’s son’s wife follows my son. It’s bigger than people think and it’s only getting bigger. He just got posted on TMZ today. It’s probably one of the bigger things on the internet as an influencer. He could be bigger than Bronny James."

While networking may be a key aspect, the latter part of his statement is what has got people amused.

This is a hot take since Bronny enters the college sports world with a NIL value of almost $7 million even without playing a game. He also comes from a bloodline of proven championship mentality, which Baby Gronk doesn’t have going for him. However, Madden San Miguel has already proven himself as at 10, he already has an offer from Arizona State University.

While Baby Gronk showcases immense potential, it’s definitely too early to give him names. Baby Gronk has become a popular phenom on the internet.

Bronny James has someone to watch out for

The last time a father put his sons out there in the media and made bold claims like these, the world got Lonzo and LaMelo Ball. LaVar Ball was the forerunner of ambushing the market with his sons’ stories. Having hyped them up for years, the boys turned out pretty damn good and also generated revenue through brand building.

While it may be too soon for the young footballer’s career, he has already generated some serious limelight. Celebrities have also recognized him and have been talking about him.

It will be a long wait, but Baby Gronk will most likely be repping a college uniform on the gridiron in years to come. Until then, he’ll just have to keep working to try and fulfill his father’s comments about him being bigger than Bronny James.

