"He can do this too?" "KID IS UNSTOPPABLE": College hoops fans go berserk as Cooper Flagg shows off hops during electrifying play

College basketball fans went berserk on social media after witnessing another Cooper Flagg highlight reel dunk against Baylor on Sunday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Duke was up 43-30 with less than a minute left in the first half when Sion James threw up a lob which was caught by the on-rushing Flagg, who flushed it down with a two-handed jam, handing the Blue Devils a 15-point spread.

Fans reacted to Flagg's rim-rattler and posted their admiration through X. One fan was amazed by the 19-year-old's leaping ability and posted:

"Wait he can do this too?"

Another fan described the 6-foot-9 guard/forward as unstoppable.

Others think Flagg was defying gravity and on a different level.

"Cooper Flagg really out here defying gravity 😳🔥 That alley-oop was straight out of a video game!," a college basketball enthusiast exclaimed.

More fans gave Flagg his flowers for his impressive slam.

"Flagg’s got hops! That alley-oop was unreal! 🔥🏀💥", another hoops fan shared.

"Watch that white boy fly!," another hoops fan hailed.

"That's straight fire, dog! Cooper's on a different level," a basketball enthusiast pointed out.

Cooper Flagg's all-around game, Tyrese Proctor's sniping lead Duke past Baylor

No. 1-seed Duke made it to the Sweet 16 by demolishing No. 9-seed Baylor 89-66 on Sunday at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina. The Blue Devils opened a big lead in the first half and never looked back.

Tyrese Proctor sizzled for 25 points on 9-of-10 shooting, including 7-of-8 from the 3-point line. Flagg added 18 points, nine rebounds and six assists for Duke, who awaits the winner of the second-round duel between No. 4 seed Arizona and No. 5-seed Oregon.

Kon Knueppel contributed 12 points and big men Patrick Ngongba II and Khaman Maluach added eight points each for the Blue Devils, who made 64.4% of their shots from the field and 82.6% of their free throws.

Five-star freshman VJ Edgecombe led Baylor's offense with 16 points and six rebounds and forward Norchad Omeier added 15 points and nine rebounds.

