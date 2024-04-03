What is Cooper Flagg's vertical leap? Exploring the Duke commit star's athleticism

Cooper Flagg has been touted as the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2025 due to his high-leaping ability and high defensive IQ that goes along with his offensive skill set.

Flagg, who decided to sign up for the Duke Blue Devils in college, has wowed the prep basketball scene with his 40-inch vertical leap that has set him apart from other collegiate basketball prospects in the US.

The Montverde Academy star has guided his school to a 30-0 record during the 2023-24 season and averaged 16.1 points on 54.8% shooting, 7.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.7 blocks per game. Recently, Flagg was chosen as the 2024 Boys Basketball Player of the Year, edging out finalists Airlouis Bailey and VJ Edgecombe.

Exploring Cooper Flagg's vertical leap

Cooper Flagg showed his high-leaping ability in the 2024 McDonald's All-American Game.

Some players use their vertical leap to penetrate hard to the basket and sky-high for a highlight-reel dunk. Flagg, however, uses it to help his team grab defensive rebounds and jump for awe-inducing rejections.

The highly-regarded prospect also has a lengthy wingspan that allows him to gracefully move around the court and athleticism, which is comparable to a soaring bird.

NBA draft expert Nathan Grubel described Flagg as a one-of-a-kind defender who is a mix of Gordon Heyward and Andrei Kirilenko.

"I’m not sure there are anyone-to-one comps for him. I think the way he protects the rim from the weak side changes any comps I could throw out there. His block numbers are outrageous. I’d say he could become a very strong mix of Gordon Hayward and Andrei Kirilenko," Grubel told On3.com.

Comparing Cooper Flagg's vertical to former UCLA Bruins Zach LaVine

Former UCLA Bruin Zach LaVine has a 41-inch vertical leap. He currently plays for the Chicago Bulls.

At a young age, Flagg's vertical leap is well talked about in US high school basketball circles. One player that comes to mind when it comes to crazy hops is former UCLA Bruins Zach LaVine.

In his prime, the 6-foot-5 LaVine mixes his 41-inch vertical leap and creativity to gracefully glide above the rim and finish with a thunderous dunk. LaVine brought back significance to the NBA's Slam Dunk competition when he won in 2015 and 2016.

LaVine's high-leaping ability provided him with a lengthy NBA career. He is one of the main stars of the Chicago Bulls. However, the team announced in February that he will undergo surgery on his right foot ruling him out for the rest of the 2023-24 season.

On the other hand, Flagg uses his 40-inch vertical leap in all facets, whether it is in offense or defense. Duke is looking forward to an outstanding season with the young star as they hope to secure their first title since 2015.

