Are Cooper and Ace Flagg twins? Taking a closer look at the basketball prep superstars' personal life

Cooper Flagg and the slightly less-known Ace Flagg are twin brothers who play for Montverde Academy in Florida. The class of 2025 has a pair of high-powered twins among its top prospects: the Flaggs and the Boozers.

The Flaggs were brought up in Newport, Maine, and both attended Nokomis Regional High School before moving to Montverde to better their basketball games.

They come from a basketball family. Their mother, Kelly Flagg, played college basketball for Maine, and a brother, Hunter Flagg, is also a basketball player.

Although it is thought that Cooper will end up at Duke, Ace Flagg has been linked to several programs, including UCLA and Kansas. Cooper has said that he's been a Blue Devils fan since childhood, which seems to give Jon Scheyer's program the edge in recruitment.

Ace Flagg takes over and gets the big win with his twin Cooper

Is Ace Flagg in Cooper's shadow?

While ESPN has Cooper Flagg as the No. 2 prospect in the 2025 class, Ace Flagg has flown a bit under the radar. However, his Peach Jam showing can only help raise his stock.

Most fans know of the top two prospects of the class of 2025, Cooper Flagg and Cameron Boozer, but not of their twin brothers, Ace and Cayden, respectively.

Most people watching the Peach Jam were attracted to the prospect of watching Cooper face Cameron Boozer. The Flaggs headlined Maine United, while the Boozers led team Nightrydas. The forgotten twins had the final say in both games in a big way.

In the first game, Maine United triumphed over the Nightrydas with Ace putting up 22 points and four assists. In the championship game, it was Cayden Boozer who went off for 23 points and five assists.

In the Peach Jam championship game, Cooper finished with 18 points, seven assists and 12 rebounds. Ace, meanwhile, had 12 points and four assists.

During the Peach Jam tournament, Ace averaged 14.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He shot 44.4% from beyond the arc and 58.3% from the floor, which elevated him to one of the tournament's best performers.

Cooper, meanwhile, averaged 25.4 points, 5.7 assists and 13.0 rebounds.

The fans have been noticing Ace's work and are appreciating him for the player he is, away from his brother. Some fans took to Twitter to show their appreciation for Ace's prowess on the court.

Lots of publicity for Cooper Flagg and rightfully so. However, really noticing Ace Flagg improving a ton! He should be getting some more love for his work. Love to see it!

It seems as if basketball has entered the era of talented twins after Amen and Ausar Thompson were drafted No. 4 and No. 5 in the 2023 draft. Could the Flaggs be the next twins to repeat the same feat? Only time will tell.

