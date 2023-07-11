Cooper Flagg vs Cameron Boozer: Head-to-head comparison, height, stats, and more explored

Cameron Boozer versus Cooper Flagg is about to become a very common and heated basketball debate. With the 2023 NBA draft barely out of the way, the high school class of 2025 is already under discussion.

Flagg is a 6-foot-8, 195-pound forward from Montverde Academy in Florida, while Boozer is a 6-foot-9, 215-pound forward from Christopher Columbus High School in Florida.

Flagg and Boozer, who will be juniors this season, first went head-to-head in the 2022 Peach Jam, and they lived up to the hype. It is the repeat showdown this year that caught the eye.

When they met twice at the 2023 Peach Jam, they both put on a show.

In the first meeting Boozer dropped 22 points and 12 rebounds versus Flagg's 21 points, seven assists and 10 rebounds. Flagg walked away with the win as he led his Maine United team to a 73-65 win over Boozer's Nightrydas team.

Flagg and Boozer have several similarities apart from basketball talent. Both have twin brothers who are also considered top prospects. Boozer's twin, Cayden finished with 11 points, five assists and three rebounds.

In the championship game on Sunday, the tables turned, and Team Nightrydas took the win 58-50 despite Cameron Boozer finishing with five points. It was his twin, Cayden Boozer who stole the show from the top two prospects, draining 23 points, five assists and three rebounds.

Meanwhile, Flagg finished with 18 points, seven assists and 12 rebounds.

Cameron and Cayden Boozer have been linked to the Duke Blue Devils as a potential destination next year. Cooper Flagg has been linked to coach Jon Scheyer's program as well.

Speculation has it that this situation could make the Boozer twins choose a different program since Flagg and Cameron Boozer play the same position.

Cooper Flagg versus Cameron Boozer for 2026 NBA draft No. 1 pick

While ESPN ranks Cooper Flagg as the No. 2 prospect in the class of 2025, his exploits at the 2023 Peach Jam should insert him into the conversation for No. 1.

At the end of the tournament, Flagg showed his all-roundedness, ranking in the top three for blocks, points, assists and rebounds.

Cooper Flagg's defensive game is already his best asset. It helps that his size, 6-foot-8, means that he can defend mismatches seamlessly, and it is thought that this ability will translate both in college and the NBA if he makes it that far.

Flagg finished the tournament with impressive statistics, having three 30-point games with 10-plus rebounds. During the tournament, he averaged 25.4 points, 5.7 assists and 13.0 rebounds.

While his defensive game isn't as striking as Flagg's, Boozer has shown that he's a competent perimeter defender. He has quick hands, is fast in transition and has consistent attacking output which is only likely to get better when he moves to college alongside better teammates.

The Cameron Boozer versus Cooper Flagg era is just starting. Sit back and enjoy it.

