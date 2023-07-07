Who is Cooper Flagg, 16-year-old who amused everyone at Peach Jam tournament? College, ranking, and more 

The 2025 recruiting class hosts a plethora of great young players, including Cooper Flagg, who's the No. 2 ranked prospect. He showcased his skills at the Peach Jam tournament recently, surprising the fans and scouts that were in attendance.

Flagg grew up in Newport, Maine, and spent his freshman year at Nokomis Regional High School. His mother, Kelly, played college basketball in his home state where she was a team captain during her senior year.

Flagg has a twin brother named Ace, who also plays basketball. The twins have an older brother, Hunter, who played high school basketball for Nokomis, where he finished his senior year.

NIBC @NIBCOfficial (No. 2 ESPN 25) put on a show in Montverde’s 85-63 win over La Lu @CooperFlagg twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Cooper Flagg is that guy(No. 2 ESPN 25) put on a show in Montverde’s 85-63 win over La Lu @MVABasketball Cooper Flagg is that guy 😎 (No. 2 ESPN 25) put on a show in Montverde’s 85-63 win over La Lu @MVABasketball @CooperFlagg twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/VGOxQpkMy7

Flagg transferred to Montverde Academy following his freshman year. Before he was able to play for the school, the young prospect showed his talents at the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League. After posting 21 points, five rebounds, five steals and three assists, he was named the MVP of the 2023 Hoophall Classic.

Cooper's been compared to Larry Bird for his incredible scoring prowess and defensive tenacity. Since he was little, he expressed an interest in playing for the Duke Blue Devils. Even though he isn't finished with high school, he's already received an offer from Duke.

The 6-foot-8 forward is one of three high school sophomores who has received an offer from the school. The other two are the sons of former NBA star Carlos Boozer: Cayden and Cameron.

Cooper Flagg recently showed off more of what he can produce on both ends of the floor. During the Pearl Jam Tournament, he had a triple-double, with 38 points, 16 rebounds, 12 blocks and six assists. He capped off an impressive two-way performance with a game-winning block to earn the win.

Overtime @overtime



38 PTS

16 REB

12 BLK

6 AST



And he had the game winning block @Cooper_Flagg @NikeEYB COOPER MF FLAGG.38 PTS16 REB12 BLK6 ASTAnd he had the game winning block COOPER MF FLAGG. 38 PTS 16 REB 12 BLK 6 AST And he had the game winning block 😈 @Cooper_Flagg @NikeEYB https://t.co/sagGRW1D90

Cooper Flagg and Cameron Boozer faced off at the Pearl Jam Tournament

Two of the top prospects had the chance to show off their skills against each other. Cooper Flagg showed his versatile play on both ends as he led Maine United to a win over Cameron Boozer's Nightrydas. Both Flagg and Boozer were helped by their twin brothers, Ace and Cayden.

Cooper Flagg had an impressive performance with 21 points, ten rebounds, seven assists and two blocks. Ace, on the other hand, had a great game with a double-double, 22 points, and 11 rebounds.

The Boozer twins didn't disappoint as Cameron finished with 22 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks. Cayden helped out with 11 points and five assists.

Overtime @overtime



Cameron: 22 PTS | 12 REB

Cooper: 21 PTS | 10 REB | 7 AST | W



The top 2 players in the class of 2025 are something special 🤩 COOPER FLAGG VS CAMERON BOOZER DIDN’T DISAPPOINTCameron: 22 PTS | 12 REBCooper: 21 PTS | 10 REB | 7 AST | WThe top 2 players in the class of 2025 are something special 🤩 @NikeEYB COOPER FLAGG VS CAMERON BOOZER DIDN’T DISAPPOINT 🔥Cameron: 22 PTS | 12 REBCooper: 21 PTS | 10 REB | 7 AST | WThe top 2 players in the class of 2025 are something special 🤩 @NikeEYB https://t.co/CNlHGrMfN4

