The NBA offseason has arrived and coach LeBron James is back to help his kids' team with their summer grind. James will be coaching his son, Bryce, and the entire team throughout the Nike Peach Jam, which features a ton of young and talented high school basketball players across the country.

Fans couldn't believe their eyes as they saw the LA Lakers star take on the coaching responsibilities for his son's team. James entered the building and was quickly welcomed by the fans. Most of the fans on social media saw this as a privilege for the high school kids to learn from one of the all-time great players.

LeBron James pulled up to Nike's Peach Jam to coach his son Bryce

Here are some of the best reactions from the fans after seeing James as the kids' coach.

I LOVE This. Great for those kids that they have this level of access to an NBA great.

imagine seeing the team u boutta play being coached by Lebron fkn james and the best point guard to ever exist

James wasn't alone, as he was assisted by his former teammate, Rajon Rondo. The two were reunited briefly, but this time as coaches.

Bryce made his Peach Jam debut over the weekend and drew a ton of attention from league scouts. According to reports, teams like the Lakers, the Orlando Magic, the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Dallas Mavericks, the New York Knicks, the Phoenix Suns, and the Atlanta Hawks made it a priority to watch the younger James play his game on the court.

Bryce James made his Peach Jam debut this past weekend. Scouts from the Lakers, Magic, Cavs, Mavs, Knicks, Suns and Hawks were among the teams to make it a "priority" to watch 16-year-old Bryce at the tournament

LeBron James' teammates didn't believe he could last in the NBA during his rookie year

Detroit Pistons v Cleveland Cavaliers, Game 4

When LeBron James was drafted by the Cavs in 2003, he quickly took the league by storm. However, before he was able to play a real game, there were doubts about his ability to play in the big leagues. It's understandable to have those doubts as James went straight to the NBA after high school.

However, even his teammates at the time weren't impressed with his on-court skills. Most of them didn't believe that he could be one of the all-time great players of the NBA.

"We have better players than him in his position already on our team," former NBA star Carlos Boozer said.

"He will come in and make an immediate impact, like a Caron Butler," Smush Parker said.

"I don't think you can really bring a high school player in here and just think your team's gonna really turn around like that," Darisu Miles said. "If he comes, he can just hop on our bandwagon."

Funny enough, the things they said about the NBA star proved to be wrong as he quickly became the face of the franchise. James even won a title for the city of Cleveland, something that his former teammates weren't able to accomplish.

