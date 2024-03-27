Former #1 overall Paolo Banchero presents projected #1 overall Cooper Flagg with Gatorade Player of the Year award 

Maine native Cooper Flagg, hailing from Newport at the age of 17, clinched a significant accolade for his portfolio as he was named the 2023-24 Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year on Wednesday.

The surprise announcement was made by Orlando Magic Power forward Paolo Banchero, a former student athlete at Duke University, where Flagg is slated to enroll next season.

Banchero presented Flagg with the award on Tuesday afternoon in the Montverde Academy gymnasium near Orlando, joined by Flagg's family, high school coaches, and teammates.

Banchero, who followed a path akin to Flagg's before ascending to the NBA as the first overall pick in 2022, was also highly regarded as a prospect in high school and opted to play college basketball at Duke University.

Among the contenders for the award, Cooper Flagg stands alongside three of many notable recipients in the past, including Jayson Tatum, LeBron James, and Kobe Bryant. Flagg, listed at 6 feet 9 inches and 195 pounds, is slated to join Duke University in the fall and is anticipated to be the top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Cooper Flagg started his journey at Nokomis Regional High School in Maine, where he guided the basketball team to a state championship in his freshman year. His on-court performance reflected impressive averages of 16.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2.7 blocks, and 1.6 steals per game.

Meet Paolo Banchero: Exploring the Journey of a Emerging Basketball Talent

Much like Flagg will do this upcoming fall, Banchero played collegiate basketball for the Duke Blue Devils.

Following his freshman year, he declared for the 2022 NBA draft and was chosen as the first overall pick by the Orlando Magic. Banchero earned the title of NBA Rookie of the Year in 2023 in a nearly unanimous vote.

Banchero has since featured for Team USA basketball at the FIBA World Cup. He currently boasts impressive averages of 22.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game in the 2023-24 season, and has been named to his first NBA All-Star Game.

Top Five Accolades Earned by Cooper Flagg

Cooper Flagg has garnered numerous prestigious awards throughout his HS basketball career:

#1. USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year (2022): Recognizing his outstanding performance as the top male athlete in USA Basketball for the year 2022.

#2. Naismith Prep Player of the Year (2024): The Best high school basketball player in the nation.

#3. McDonald's All American (2024): One of the top high school basketball players selected to complete in the prestigious McDonald's All-American Game.

#4. Jordan Brand Classic (2024): Esteemed all-star basketball game showcasing the nation's top high school seniors.

#5. Nike Hoop Summit (2024): Representing the best of U.S. high school seniors against a World Select Team.

Additionally, Cooper Flagg earned recognition as the best high school basketball player in the country according to the Naismith Awards. He led his team, Montrverde Academy, to an impressive 30-0 record and secured the top spot in the national rankings.

Flagg's exceptional performance also earned him the MVP title in the 2023 Hoophall Classic, where he contributed significantly to Montverde's victory with 21 points, 5 steals, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists.