"He gon' push you": When $16,000,000 worth Seth Curry recalled his experience playing for Duke legend Coach K

Seth Curry started his collegiate career at Liberty in 2008 and transferred to Duke the following year. Due to the NCAA's rules at the time, he sat out his first season with the Blue Devils before playing for three seasons under Mike Krzyzewski, also known as Coach K.

Curry, who has a net worth of $16 million (according to CelebrityNetWorth), once spoke about his unique experience working with Coach K during an appearance on the "All The Smoke" podcast in January 2022.

"Obviously, his pedigree and just the respect level that everybody has for him," Curry said (0:45). "Once they step on that campus it's great. And you gotta listen to everything he says. He gon' push you. I mean, every year, he was bringing in blue chips, five-star recruits.

"He ain't gonna coach everyone on the same. He's gonna push them to their limits. You gotta stand there and you gotta live up to that when you put on that Duke jersey. And it's about winning at the end of the day. So, if you earn his trust, that says a lot."

At Duke, Curry averaged 13.2 points, 2.0 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game. He earned a third-team All-ACC selection in 2012 and was named to the first-team All-ACC in 2013.

Although Curry went undrafted in 2013, he has played for several NBA teams, including the Memphis Grizzlies, Cleveland Cavaliers, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings, Dallas Mavericks and Charlotte Hornets.

Coach K was at the helm at Duke from 1980 until his retirement in 2022. He led the Blue Devils to five national titles.

Seth Curry is playing in his first season with the Charlotte Hornets

Seth Curry is in his first season with the Charlotte Hornets. He was traded to the team in February 2024, after his third stint with the Dallas Mavericks.

The Hornets are 14th in the Eastern Conference with an 18-52 record and will not make the playoffs this season. Curry is averaging 6.1 ppg, 1.6 rpg and 0.8 apg with the Hornets.

