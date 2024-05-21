"He's the last McCaffery boy": College hoops fans discover Iowa HC Fran McCaffery's youngest son Jack McCaffery

Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery's youngest son Jack McCaffery has been listed as the No. 51 prospect in the country in the class of 2025 by 247Sports. Jack has also secured the No. 14 position in the small forwards ranking in the country.

Jack averaged 9.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game in his freshman season. He also secured 44 percent of his field goal attempts and 35 percent of his 3-point attempts. As a result, he is the No. 1 prospect in Iowa.

Fran McCaffery's other sons, Connor McCaffery and Patrick McCaffery also used to play for Iowa in their collegiate years. After discovering the impressive ranking of Jack McCaffery, college hoops fans were surprised to see another McCaffery in basketball as they took to X (formerly Twitter) to react.

"He's the last McCaffery boy," said one fan.

There were fans who suggested that he would end up at Iowa, while some of them thought otherwise.

"Guessing he'll end up at Iowa," suggested one fan.

"Wonder why he isn't going to Iowa," said another.

Some of the fans were impressed with what he has done at such a young age.

"Yeah, and he's the best one," one fan said.

"And he's got Patrick's size and skill with Conner's nastiness," stated another.

Will Jack McCaffery end up at Iowa?

With Jack McCaffery being the son of Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery, everyone used to think that he would also start his collegiate journey with them.

However, in February, after leading his Iowa City West to victory in the Class 4A substate semifinal game, he was asked about his possible future at Iowa by a reporter.

"Oh, no, no, no," said Jack McCaffery.

The 6-foot-8 forward opened up his future options by his reply. He was later asked about the possible reason to not continue at Iowa. He replied:

"It was really hard for my brother, and it was really hard for my mom (Margaret). The fans, they were especially tough on Connor, because a lot of people don't understand how he affects a basketball game," he added.

He further talked about his wish to do something different after everything that happened at Iowa.