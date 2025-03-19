"He didn't want that smoke": Michigan fan claims Tom Izzo's Michigan State lost to Wisconsin on purpose in Big Ten tournament

The Michigan State Spartans, coached by Tom Izzo, have set their sights on this year's NCAA Tournament after a stellar campaign. They finished the 2024-2025 regular season with a 27-6 overall record and were 17-3 during conference play, which was enough for them to take home the Big Ten conference regular season title after five years, last winning it in 2020.

Ad

The Spartans' efforts were enough to net them the No. 2 seed in the South Region for their astounding 27th straight March Madness appearance. However, they were criticized for not clinching the Big Ten tournament championship in the semifinal game against the Wisconsin Badgers by just three points, 77–74, on Saturday.

Although they lost fair and square, one Michigan Wolverines fan claimed that the Spartans lost purposely in the Big Ten conference postseason final to avoid meeting their state rivals in the national tournament. Speaking on "The Valenti Show with Rico" on Monday, the fan said:

Ad

Trending

"In the Elite Eight, I got them losing to that big blue, and the reason why is cause I think Michigan can run through them because I think Auburn is not tough, right? I think that Saturday night, Tom Izzo knew what was in it on them on Sunday. It was round three, revenge tour, we was coming to get you guys. He didn't want that game, y'all didn't want that smoke."

Ad

Hosts Mike Valenti and Rico Beard then pointed out the Wolverines' losses to MSU, but the fan was still adamant his squad would come out on top.

"Don't worry about it, you're absolutely right," the fan said. "The second game y'all did and this last one, y'all didn't ... At the Crisler Arena, if you rewind that tape, at the Crisler Arena, we was up at halftime. Second half, them zebras you call the referees threw that game."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

While there isn't any substantial evidence regarding Izzo's squad ducking the Wolverines in their bracket by losing to Wisconsin, the fan's claims have sparked the attention of the college basketball scene, especially since the Wolverines ended up winning the conference tournament title over the Badgers.

The Michigan State Spartans defeated the Michigan Wolverines in both of their games this season

Michigan at Michigan State on March 9. - Source: Dale Young, Imagn

The two prominent Michigan-based schools in the Big Ten faced off twice in the 2024-2025 season, and the Michigan State Spartans won both times. Tom Izzo's squad handed its rivals a 75–62 loss on Feb. 22, followed by a 79–62 drubbing on Mar. 10 where the Spartans clinched their regular season championship, to add insult to injury.

Michigan State will open its March Madness run on Friday against the 15th-seeded Bryant Bulldogs in Cleveland, while the Michigan Wolverines are set to face the 12th-seeded UC San Diego Tritons for their first-round match-up on Thursday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here