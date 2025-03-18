"Do you like your wife's ex-boyfriend?": Michigan State HC Tom Izzo drops hilarious take on hating rival Michigan 

Tom Izzo doesn't like archrival Michigan one bit. The Michigan State coach dropped a hilarious take on why that is the case during Monday's guest appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show."

Ad

The rivalry heated up in their last meeting when Michigan's Phat Phat Brooks shoved Michigan State's Tre Holloman at midcourt with 37.2 seconds remaining in their showdown. Holloman took offense to Brooks and L.J. Cason standing on the Spartans logo, as Michigan State has a tradition of its senior players kissing it in their final regular-season home games.

McAfee brought up the incident and the Wolverines' reasoning behind their players' actions, drawing laughs from Izzo. The veteran coach then recalled what he once told former Michigan coach John Beilein about the rivalry.

Ad

Trending

"You gotta hate your rivals," Izzo said. "You can respect 'em. You can't like 'em."

Izzo then delivered a funny one-liner that sent McAfee and his co-hosts into hysterics.

"Do you like your wife's ex-boyfriend? I mean, it's illegal to do that."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tom Izzo also shared his thoughts on the late-game scuffle between Michigan State and Michigan players, saying that he didn't condone it but there was a lot more to it than the average person would know. He also understood why Holloman got heated, saying, "Everybody's got a tradition."

How Tom Izzo's Michigan State reached the 2025 March Madness

The Michigan State Spartans (27-8) will head to the 2025 NCAA Tournament as the eighth-ranked team in the nation.

Ad

Tom Izzo made history when he won his 11th Big Ten regular-season title with the Spartans. He led Michigan State to a 17-3 conference record, three games ahead of Big Ten rivals Michigan and Maryland. The Spartans concluded their regular-season campaign with a 79-62 victory over the Wolverines. Tre Holloman starred for Michigan State in that contest, dropping a career-high 20 points.

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo talks with Tre Holloman during the first half against Oregon on Feb. 8 at the Breslin Center. Photo: Imagn

Michigan State was the favorite to win the Big Ten Tournament as well, but the Spartans' title hopes were dashed by the Wisconsin Badgers in the semifinals. They had no answer for John Tonje, who amassed 32 points and seven rebounds for Wisconsin in the 77-74 win.

Michigan State was given the No. 2 seed in the South region on Selection Sunday. The Spartans will face No. 15 Bryant in the first round of the 2025 March Madness on Friday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here