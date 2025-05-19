Hoops analyst claims $3.8 million NIL-valued AJ Dybantsa might end up with Jayson Tatum at the Celtics in 2026 NBA Draft

Utah Prep star product AJ Dybantsa has been steadily preparing for his college basketball tenure in the offseason. The Brockton, Massachusetts native, whose NIL value is $3.8 million per On3, has had recent showings at the 2025 McDonalds All-American Game and with Team USA at this year's Nike Hoop Summit to ramp up for the upcoming 2025-26 campaign.

During a most recent episode of basketball analyst Kevin O'Connor's show on Youtube on Thursday, May 15, he detailed how the Boston Celtics could end up snagging AJ Dybantsa in the 2026 NBA Draft. This is because they recently lost All-Star Jayson Tatum to a torn left achilles injury in this year's playoffs, inviting the idea that they would have a subpar campaign next season.

"I mean, next year's draft class, that is the silver lining for Boston. You might end up with the eighth best odds and you move up to number two and you get a chance to draft Dybantsa or Boozer," (2:45)

O'Connor's co-host, Rafael Barlowe, then spoke about what could happen if Dybantsa does end up being in Boston for the 2026-27 season.

"Could you imagine the conspiracy theories?," Barlowe pointed out before O'Connor replied, saying, "Oh if they get Brockton, Massachusetts. Oh my God, I'm from Brockton. I grew up in Brockton, Massachusetts. So if Dybantsa goes to Boston, he'd love that. He's still a hardcore Celtics fan, yeah, him and his dad and his family watch every Celtics game still.

"So, I'm sure he would love to get drafted by Boston," O'Connor concluded.

The Celtics were eliminated by the New York Knicks in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs after losing the series 4-2. In Dybantsa's case, he is a five-star recruit and is currently the No. 1-ranked prospect in the high school Class of 2025.

AJ Dybantsa will play out his likely one-and-done year of college basketball with the BYU Cougars

Before becoming a lottery pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, AJ Dybantsa will first play out his likely one-and-done year of college basketball with the BYU Cougars. On Dec. 11 of 2024, Dybantsa confirmed his commitment to play collegiate hoops for the program through renowned sports analyst Stephen A. Smith's "First Take" show on ESPN after he teased it on his Instagram account.

Dybantsa is set to join a Cougars squad coached by Kevin Young, who finished the 2024-25 season with an overall record of 26-10, including 14-6 during Big 12 conference play earlier this year. The team made it all the way to the Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA national tournament, but were eliminated by the Alabama Crimson Tide through a 25-point loss, 113-88, on Mar. 27.

