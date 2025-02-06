“House is so cozy and homey”: Mom Kia Brooks expresses pride for Flau’jae Johnson after her sweet gesture

Flau’jae Johnson is one of college basketball's most popular players, and her mother, Kia Brooks, acts as her manager. The LSU Tigers guard excels both on and off the court, as she has a budding rap career.

Recently, Johnson invited her mom, Kia Brooks, to her house and treated her like royalty. Brooks praised her daughter for the warm reception on her Instagram stories.

Brooks posted a video of the kitchen with a caption stating,

"She even hired a cleaning crew to keep it tidy on the regular because her life is so busy. I'm so proud of my girl 🥰 🤞🏿 🙏. "

Trending

"She even hired a cleaning crew to keep it tidy on the regular because her life is so busy. I'm so proud of my girl 🥰 🤞🏿 🙏 "

She added a picture with the caption:

"@Flau'jae house is so cozy and homey. Until I didn't want to go to my hotel." 🤣🥰

"@Flau'jae house is so cozy and homey. Until I didn't want to go to my hotel. 🤣🥰

Johnson is one of the highest NIL earners in college basketball. On3 estimates that she earns $1.5 million in NIL money, more than the average WNBA player's salary.

How is Flau’jae Johnson performing this season?

Flau'jae Johnson is putting up career highs across most categories in the 2024-25 college basketball season. The LSU Tigers superstar is averaging 20.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists and shooting 48.4%. She has elevated her game in her junior season and remains a key part of the sixth-ranked Tigers' operation.

Johnson has started 24 games this season and has improved as a scorer and free-throw shooter. She'll look to continue her form as the college basketball playoffs approach. Johnson will be eligible for the 2025 WNBA draft, but whether she will declare is unclear.

Flau’jae Johnson still has an extra year of eligibility, and some aspects of her game need fine-tuning. She's earning a decent amount of NIL money and becoming increasingly popular as a rapper.

This year's WNBA draft will likely be dominated by guards such as Paige Bueckers, Olivia Miles, Sonia Citron, Shyanne Sellers and Georgia Amoore. So, it might be the right move for Johnson to declare for next year's draft, during which she'll likely be one of the top three picks. That'll give her more money and leverage entering the league.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here