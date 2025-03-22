Houston vs Gonzaga basketball Injury report and predictions, March 22: Latest on Ramon Walker and more

Houston vs Gonzaga is scheduled to take place on Saturday at 8:40 p.m. With the first round of March Madness in the books, the No. 1-ranked Houston Cougars will take on the No. 8-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs. It should be a competitive matchup after both teams dominated their first-round opponents.

Fortunately for both teams, neither suffered any additional injuries in their first game of the tournament. However, neither team entered the tournament completely healthy, so injuries will still be a factor.

Houston vs Gonzaga basketball injury report

Ramon Walker, Houston

Ramon Walker is a four-year veteran of the Houston Cougars. Although he has never been a strong scorer for the team, he has been part of the team and played in games for many seasons. However, he suffered a hand injury in mid-December and has not returned.

At the time, reports indicated that Walker would only miss four to five weeks, but he still has not returned. He is listed as out for Houston vs Gonzaga and is not expected to return this season.

Jacob McFarland, Houston

Freshman Jacob McFarland did not start his college career as he hoped. He joined the Houston Cougars this season but has been unable to play in any games. He suffered a leg injury before the start of the season and has been ruled out for the season. So, he will not be available against Gonzaga.

Steele Venters, Gonzaga

Steele Venters has not played in games since the 2022-23 season because of various injuries. This year, he transferred to Houston but suffered an Achilles injury before the start of the season. He was ruled out for the entire season, and as a result, will not be available for Houston vs Gonzaga.

Houston vs Gonzaga basketball prediction

Houston has had a dominant season and is one of the favorites to win the tournament. They won the Big 12 Tournament in dominant fashion and have won their past 14 games. They enter this game as the favorite.

Gonzaga won the West Coast Tournament against Saint Mary's.

The Bulldogs are only slight +180 underdogs in this matchup, and the Cougars are -220 favorites. While we expect the Bulldogs to keep things competitive, we predict that Houston will get things done on Saturday.

Prediction: Houston 75, Gonzaga 70

